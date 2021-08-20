Waterproof Apollo Lake gateway has M.2 and GPS support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Advantech’s Apollo Lake based UNO-430 offers a watertight IP69K/68-rated enclosure. Features include M.2 sockets for WiFi, LTE and GPS. You also get 2x GbE, 3x COM and an -40 to 70°C operating temperature.

Advantech has announced its UNO-430-E1A, a gateway designed for operation in harsh outdoor/industrial environments. The gateway provides all-around IP69K/68-rated ingress protection and cable gland I/O connectors. This results in a truly watertight system that can withstand the most demanding applications, according to Advantech. The system embeds an Apollo Lake Atom E3950 Quad-core processor and supports Advantech Linux (Ubuntu 18.04) or Windows 10 Ent. LTSC. Wireless connectivity is done through standard M.2 2230 WiFi and M.2 3052/3042 5G/LTE sockets.

UNO-430 front (left) and rear

(click images to enlarge)

The waterproof aluminum enclosure features a front door for easy access and maintenance as well as a cable “gland” (cable strain relief) that offers further ingress protection. This eliminates the need for a waterproof cabinet, cables, or wiring, so that system integrators can use the UNO-430 gateway as a standalone data acquisition gateway.

The fact the system is part of Advantech’s “Explosion-Proof Computer” product line perhaps says a lot. Last month we covered another product marketed as “explosion-proof”: Axiomtek’s Apollo Lake based ICO300-83M DIN-rail PC. The UNO-430’s waterproof nature is a key feature. Although we’ve covered a lot of Apollo Lake based box-level systems over the past year, not many have been both rugged and marketed as gateways. Nexcom’s NISE 52 IoT gateway and Win Enterprises’ IP66-protected PL-50240 computer are a couple examples.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Operating temperature of the UNO-430 is -40 to 70°C, with a storge temperature of -40 to 85°C. You also get 50G/half-sine/11ms shock protection per IEC60068-2-27 and 2Grms vibration resistance per IEC60068-2-64. Humidity tolerance is 10% to 95% (non-condensing) at 40°C. The 200 x 68 x 200-mm system weighs in at 3kg. IP69K and IP68 ratings ensure protection from water and dust. The system can be wall mounted and has a power consumption of 21W typical (28W max.)

UNO-430 with front door open.

SMA connectors for antennas are on top of the unit, and cable glands on the bottom.

(click image to enlarge)

The UNO-430’s E3950 quad-core processor is paired with 8GB of DDR3L DRAM on a single SO-DIMM. The system has 1x M.2 (E-key) and 1 x M.2 (B-key) expansion socket for integrating CE-RED-compliant WiFi, LTE, and GPS wireless communication modules. SMA connectors on the top of the UNO-430 enable antenna access for WiFi/Bluetooth, LTE and GPS. Two Gbit Ethernet inferences are provided along with 2x RS-422/485 (isolated), 1x RS-232 (console) and hardware security TPM2.0. Internal maintenance on the UNO-430 can be accessed via the system’s 1x USB 3.0 and 1x USB 2.0 ports. The five LED indicators show the status of power, storage, LTE and WiFi plus one programmable LED.

Further information

More information can be found on Advantech’s UNO-430 product page. The unit is reportedly available now. No pricing is given for the UNO-430, but the product page has a “Get Quote” link.