Wallystech unveils router board with Wi-Fi 7 support

Jun 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 86 views

This month, Wallystech introduced a router board powered by the Qualcomm IPQ9574 to deliver Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The DR9574 includes up to 6x LAN ports (2x 10GbE + 4x 1GbE) and multiple M.2 slots for expansion.

This new Wallystech router board is based on the Qualcomm-Atheros IPQ9574 chipset which appears to be part of the Qualcomm Networking Pro 820 Platform announced last year. For complete specs refer to the image below. 

  • IPQ9574 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 (up to 2.2GHz), Wi-Fi 7(802.11be); 16Gbps peak speed; 320MHz channel support; 4K QAM; OpenWrt & Linux Kernel 5.4 support; 14nm process


IPQ9574 specifications
(click image to enlarge)

Built with 4x M.2 slots, the DR9574 board offers enhanced expansion capabilities, allowing users to integrate additional features or accessories, such as storage modules or wireless adapters, to meet their specific requirements.


DR9574 router board
(click image to enlarge)

In addition to its ethernet interfaces, the DR9574 offers support for some GPIOs (unspecified). The company mentioned that if other additional features are needed, customization options are available upon request (i.e. Power over Ethernet support).

Specifications listed for the DR9574 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB DDR4 
    • 32MB Nor flash
    • 256MB Nand Flash
  • Expansion:
    • 4x M.2 slots
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 10GbE LAN
    • 4x 1GbE LAN
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 port
  • Power:
    •  12VDC (Optional PoE)
  • Mechanical:
    • 138 x 204mm

Further information

A Wallystech representative indicated that these boards are already available, but didn’t reveal the price. The DR9574 product page can be found here.

