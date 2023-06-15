Wallystech unveils router board with Wi-Fi 7 support

Wallystech unveils router board with Wi-Fi 7 supportJun 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 86 views
This month, Wallystech introduced a router board powered by the Qualcomm IPQ9574 to deliver Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The DR9574 includes up to 6x LAN ports (2x 10GbE + 4x 1GbE) and multiple M.2 slots for expansion.
This new Wallystech router board is based on the Qualcomm-Atheros IPQ9574 chipset which appears to be part of the Qualcomm Networking Pro 820 Platform announced last year. For complete specs refer to the image below.
- IPQ9574 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 (up to 2.2GHz), Wi-Fi 7(802.11be); 16Gbps peak speed; 320MHz channel support; 4K QAM; OpenWrt & Linux Kernel 5.4 support; 14nm process