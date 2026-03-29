Vividnode Mobile AI Packs RISC-V Processor and 60 TOPS AI Engine

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A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

The system is based on an 8-core RISC-V processor (K3 platform) paired with an AI engine rated at up to 60 TOPS. It supports up to 32GB of DRAM, enabling the use of larger local models, including configurations approaching the 30B parameter class depending on memory capacity.

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Vividnode Mobile AI peripherals

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The system is housed in a compact enclosure measuring approximately 125 × 88 × 28 mm, with a typical power consumption of around 40 W. It includes 64GB of onboard storage and provides an M.2 slot for NVMe SSD expansion.

Networking options include dual Ethernet ports (10GbE and 1GbE), along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. External connectivity is handled through multiple USB Type-C ports, supporting DisplayPort 4K output and power delivery/OTG functionality.



Vividnode Mobile AI with monitor

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The device is advertised as a standalone AI workstation, an external inference engine connected to a host system, or a shared node on a local network, with model selection, pipeline configuration, and application development handled by the user.



Vividnode Mobile AI with laptop

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The system runs AI models locally with offline operation and on-device data processing. It uses VividLinux AI, a customized Linux-based OS with preinstalled frameworks including PyTorch, ONNX Runtime, TensorFlow, and llama.cpp, and supports browser-based setup in a few minutes without command-line use.



Vividnode Mobile AI network setup

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Preinstalled components include development tools and inference frameworks, with support for speech processing, image recognition, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflows.

The system also allows integration with messaging platforms such as Telegram or Discord, as well as browser-based interaction.

Further Information

The Vividnode Mobile AI is listed on a Japanese crowdfunding platform, with about ¥2,280,000 (~$15K USD) raised from 10 supporters (~6.9% of its ¥33,000,000 goal) as of writing, with the campaign running through May 25, 2026.