VERSA Embedded Platform Features Dual-Core i.MX93 and Ethos microNPU Support

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The i.MX93 VERSA Evaluation Kit provides a compact platform for developing with Calixto’s i.MX93 VERSA SoM, combining a dual-core processor, real-time control, an edge NPU, and interfaces such as Ethernet, CAN, RS485, USB, MIPI camera, and multiple display outputs.

The i.MX93 VERSA SoM uses NXP’s i.MX93 processor, combining a 1.7GHz dual Arm Cortex-A55, a 250MHz Cortex-M33 for real-time control, and an Ethos microNPU rated at 0.5 TOPS to support Linux applications alongside low-latency tasks.

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i.MX93 VERSA SoM Eva Kit Block Diagram

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Hardware features include 2GB of LPDDR4x memory and an 8GB eMMC device for nonvolatile storage. An 8MB SPI flash is available for boot firmware and RTOS use cases, while the eMMC is intended for Linux and higher-level software stacks.

A single Gigabit Ethernet port provides wired networking, and the board exposes USB Host and USB OTG ports for peripheral expansion. RS485, CAN-FD, RTC with backup capability, and an SD card interface support industrial and general embedded requirements.



i.MX93 VERSA SoM Eval Kit Bottom View

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Display and imaging interfaces include MIPI DSI, LVDS, and a MIPI CSI camera connector, allowing integration of local panels or camera-based applications.

The expansion connector provides access to UART, SPI, I²C, PWM, SAI, GPIOs, and a parallel RGB display interface, enabling designers to extend the system into control, sensing, or custom I/O configurations. Dedicated debug resources are provided through JTAG and separate UART channels for the A55 and M33 cores.



i.MX93 VERSA SoM Eval Kit Top View

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For software support, the product page indicates that the kit is based on the Yocto Project Scarthgap release with a Linux 6.6-series kernel, providing a stable baseline for customization and long-term maintenance. Debian Bookworm is also supported for those who prefer a distribution-based environment.

Further Information

Calixto does not list a fixed price for the i.MX93 VERSA SoM Evaluation Kit, but the product page is available on their website.