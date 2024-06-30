All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

(Updated) T-Display S3 Pro adds a 2.33” screen and phone OTG support

Jun 30, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views

LILYGO has introduced the T-Display S3 Pro, a solution designed for portable applications that require multi-touch display support. This compact device not only boasts a 400mA battery but also integrates a range of sensors and offers optional IMU support.

Similarly as the standard T-Display-S3 released some time ago, this upgraded version accommodates the following ESP32-S3 microprocessor:

  • ESP32-S3R8 — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash

T-Display S3 Pro dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The upgraded version also includes a 2.33” LCD screen with multi-touch support and 222 x 480 resolution. The T-Display S3 Pro also incorporates the SY6970 chip, adding phone OTG capabilities.   

T-Display S3 Pro w/ camera
(click image to enlarge)

The T-Display S3 Pro includes ambient light and proximity sensors positioned at the top of the screen. Moreover, the device supports an expandable camera module through POGOpin connectors, allowing the integration of a camera.

T-Display S3 Pro
(click image to enlarge)

For projects that require motion tracking and orientation sensing, an optional MPU9250 Inertial Measurement Unit module is available internally. The product page links a GitHub repository, but it doesn’t seem available as of publication date. 

Specifications listed for the T-Display S3 Pro include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 2.33” Touch IPS TFT LCD (ST7796)
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 802.11, BLE 5+BT mesh
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Digital light sensor (LTR-553ALS-01)
    • 2x I/Os
    • 1x User button
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • Power:
    • 3.8V/400mA battery
  • Mechanical:
    • 32 x 18 x 72mm
    • ABS case

Further information

The T-Display S3 Pro is priced at $37.22 and is expected to ship before October 15 2023. The Pro variant with camera costs $46.33, but it doesn’t seem available yet.  Refer to the LILYGO online store for more information and to this LILYGO tweet to see a quick demo.

Update (6/30/2024): The Pro variant with a camera is now available for ordering from the LILYGO online store, though it looks like the price has been updated to $50.83.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...