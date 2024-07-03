(Updated) SkyByte: An Upcoming Mini DIY Drone Powered by ESP32 MCU with Smartphone Control

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

At the core of the SkyByte is the ESP32-S2 microcontroller, a powerful chip that brings Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz band) and a single-core Xtensa 32-bit LX7 CPU. This system on a chip also includes multiple peripherals, built-in security hardware, and a USB OTG interface.