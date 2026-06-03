(Updated) Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS Compute

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Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

The AI Station is powered by an Ascend 310 series processor integrating 16 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.9 GHz, along with 10 AI cores running at up to 1.08 GHz and 8 vector cores operating at up to 1 GHz.

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According to Orange Pi, the platform delivers up to 176 TOPS of AI compute performance, enabling large-scale inference and feature-extraction workloads.



OrangePi AI Station Bottom View

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Memory options include 48 GB or 96 GB of LPDDR4X operating at up to 4266 MHz. Storage support consists of a PCIe 4.0 ×4 M.2 2280 slot for NVMe SSDs, onboard eMMC support up to 256 GB, a 16 MB SPI flash device, and a microSD card slot for removable storage.

The microSD interface is intended for data storage rather than operating system boot, as noted in the specifications.



OrangePi AI Station Pinout

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Connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, onboard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz, 1×1 spatial stream) with Bluetooth 4.2, and multiple USB 3.0 ports for external peripherals.

Display output is provided through a single HDMI port supporting up to 1080p at 60 fps, while audio is handled via a 3.5 mm headphone jack.



OrangePi AI Station Side Peripherals

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For expansion and control, the Orange Pi AI Station exposes a 40-pin header supporting GPIO, UART, SPI, I²C, and PWM.

Additional features include a 4-pin 12 V fan header, RTC battery connector, DIP switch for boot selection, debug UART header, and onboard power and system status LEDs.



OrangePi AI Station Top View

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On the software side, Orange Pi lists support for openEuler 22.03 and compatibility with mainstream open-source large language models, including the DeepSeek and Llama series, for local inference workloads.

However, at publication time, the Downloads section on the product page is empty.



OrangePi AI Station + Cooling Fan

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Specifications listed for the Orange Pi AI Station include:

Memory / Storage: Up to 96 GB LPDDR4X memory (4266 MHz) 16 MB SPI Flash 1× M.2 2280 M-Key slot Up to 256 GB eMMC storage 1× MicroSD card slot

Audio: 3.5 mm stereo headphone jack

Display: 1× HDMI port (up to 1080p @ 60 Hz)

Connectivity: 2× Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps) Integrated Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz, 1×1) Bluetooth 4.2

I/O Interfaces: 40-pin expansion header Debug UART (3-pin header)

USB: 3× USB 3.0 host ports

Other Features: 4-pin 12 V fan header Boot mode DIP switch Power & reset buttons Power & system status LEDs RTC battery connector

Power: 12 V DC input (DC 5.5 × 2.5 mm barrel jack, 10 A)

Mechanical: 130 × 130 mm (square form factor)



Further Information

The Orange Pi AI Station has an official product page already, though purchase links were unavailable at the time of publication.

(Update 6/3/2026): The OrangePi AI Station was listed as in stock on the Youyeetoo website for $2,016.00, although the listing did not specify the included RAM.