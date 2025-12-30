(Updated) Orange Pi Previews Compact SBC with Eight-Core Allwinner A733 SoC

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Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

This SBC features the same SoC found in the Radxa Cubie A7Z i and Cubie A7A introduced earlier this year. The processor combines two Arm Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, paired with an Imagination BXM-4-64 GPU and a RISC-V E902 co-processor for auxiliary control.

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The on-board NPU delivers up to 3 TOPS of AI performance and supports INT8, INT16, FP16, and BF16 mixed precision. It is compatible with popular frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX.



Orange Pi 4 Pro Side & Bottom View

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Connectivity and storage options include Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4, as well as support for eMMC, SPI Flash, and M.2 NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0). A microSD card slot provides additional storage up to 128 GB.

The board offers dual MIPI-CSI interfaces (2-lane and 4-lane) for stereo camera input, a 4-lane MIPI-DSI display connector, and an HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K output at 60 Hz.



Orange Pi 4 Pro Pinout

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Expansion is available through a 40-pin multifunction header that supports GPIO, UART, I²C, SPI, and PWM for connection to sensors and peripherals.



Orange Pi 4 Pro Top View

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Additional features include a 3.5 mm audio jack, single speaker and microphone interfaces, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, a fan header, and onboard buttons for power, boot, and reset.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi 4 Pro include:

Memory / Storage: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 memory Optional eMMC modules: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, or 128 GB Optional SPI Flash: 128 Mb or 256 Mb 1× M.2 M-Key slot (PCIe 3.0, NVMe SSD support) 1× microSD card slot (up to 128 GB)

Audio: 3.5 mm headphone jack (input/output) Single speaker output and microphone input

Display: 1× HDMI 2.0 port (up to 4K @ 60 Hz) 1× 4-lane MIPI-DSI display interface

Camera: 1× 2-lane MIPI-CSI camera interface 1× 4-lane MIPI-CSI camera interface

Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet (YT8531CA PHY), supports PoE power Integrated Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 with BLE

I/O Interfaces: 40-pin expansion header (GPIO, UART, I²C, SPI, PWM) 2-pin 5 V DC fan header BOOT, RESET, and POWER buttons

USB: 1× USB 3.0 host port 3× USB 2.0 host ports

Power: 5 V DC input via Type-C connector

Mechanical: 89 × 56 mm 58 g



Further Information

The product page for the Orange Pi 4 Pro is already available, but as Liliputing notes, the company has not yet shared additional launch or availability details.

(Update 12/29/2025): Orange Pi announced that the Orange Pi 4 Pro now supports either an eMMC or UFS storage module, along with finalized LPDDR5 memory configurations.

The 4 GB model operates at up to 2400 MHz, while the 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB variants run at up to 2040 MHz, with further optimization planned. According to the company, these updates were introduced without an increase in base pricing.

The Orange Pi 4 Pro is now available through official Orange Pi channels and third-party retailers such as Amazon and AliExpress, with pricing starting around $48–$49 for the 4 GB LPDDR5 model and scaling to about $71 for the 12 GB version, depending on configuration and retailer.