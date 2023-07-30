All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
(Update) Turing Pi reveals RK1 CM specifications

Jul 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 55 views

The Turing RK1 is a computer module powered by the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip. The RK1 will be available with up to 32GB RAM, 16GB eMMC storage and various other interfaces.

The Turing RK1 is compatible with the Turing Pi 2 mini-ITX cluster board released last year. 

  • RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU; [email protected] H.265 and VP9 decoder; [email protected] H.264 and H.265 encoder


RK3588 block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

There will be three variants with 8GB/16GB/32GB RAM, 16GB eMMC and SD 3.0 support.  The RK1 is about the same size (69.6 × 45 x 1.3mm) as the CM4 and Jetson modules which are also pin compatible with the Turing Pi cluster board. For documentation about the Turing Pi V2 board refer to these pages.

     
Turing Pi 2 specs
(click images to enlarge)

The computer module will provide access to interfaces such as 2x I2S, 2x SPI, 3x I2C, 1x CAN and multiple GPIOs (unspecified number).


Turing RK1 computer module
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Turing RK1:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • LPDDR4x, LPDDR5 
    • 16GB eMMC 5.1
    • SD 3.0
  • Display Output:
    • 1x MIPI-DSI DPHY 2 Lane
    • 1x HDMI2.1
    • 1x DP1.4
  • Video Input:
    • 2x MIPI-CSI RX 4 Lane
    • 1x MIPI-CSI DPHY RX 4 Lane
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe 3.0 4-lane
    • PCIe 2.1 1-lane
  • Audio:
    • 2× I2S
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x SPI, 3x I2C, 3x UART
    • 1x CAN
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
    • 2× USB2.0 Host
    • 1× USB3.0
  • Power:
    • 5V
    • 7W TDP
  • Mechanical:
    • 69.6 × 45 x 1.3mm

Further information

The company hasn’t provided a specific launch date, but they recently mentioned that they received their first RK1 prototype. The Turing RK1 will be available for $110.00, $160.00 and $210.00 for the 8GB/16GB/32GB variants, respectively. Customers can get notifications from the RK1 product page.

(Update 7/30/23): In a recent tweet, the company announced that the RKk1 is now available for backorder. The 8GB variant is priced at $130.00, the 16GB variant at $170.00, and the highest capacity variant with 32GB at $260.00.

 

