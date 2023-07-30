(Update) Turing Pi reveals RK1 CM specifications

(Update) Turing Pi reveals RK1 CM specificationsJul 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 55 views
The Turing RK1 is a computer module powered by the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip. The RK1 will be available with up to 32GB RAM, 16GB eMMC storage and various other interfaces.
The Turing RK1 is compatible with the Turing Pi 2 mini-ITX cluster board released last year.
- RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU; [email protected] H.265 and VP9 decoder; [email protected] H.264 and H.265 encoder