(Update) Turing Pi reveals RK1 CM specifications

The Turing RK1 is a computer module powered by the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip. The RK1 will be available with up to 32GB RAM, 16GB eMMC storage and various other interfaces.

The Turing RK1 is compatible with the Turing Pi 2 mini-ITX cluster board released last year.

