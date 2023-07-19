All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Unitree new quadruped robots start at $1600

Jul 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 172 views

Today, Unitree unveiled their latest quadruped robot, the Unitree Go2. This robot comes packed with advanced features, including a 4D LIDAR sensor, a depth camera, and Wi-Fi6 connectivity. Additionally, the Unitree Go2 features an increased payload capacity in comparison to its predecessor.

The product page shows that there are three Unitree Go2 variants available: Air, Pro and Edu. The Pro and the Edu variants are powered by an 8-core High-performance Arm CPU (unspecified).

Furthermore, the Edu version can be optionally configured with a NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module to provide up to 100 TOPS computing power.


Unitree Go2 w/ Orin Nano NX
(click image to enlarge)

The max payload of the Air and the Pro variants is ~10kg and ~12kg for the Edu model. The Edu model also features a 15000mAh battery (~2-4 hours) compared to an 8000mAh (~1-2 hours) from the other two variants.

Every model comes with a front camera (1280×720; FoV 120°), a super-wide-angle 4D LIDAR sensor (360°x90° omnidirectional), dual-band Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. There is also 4G support only available on the Pro and the Edu models.

 

The product announcement mentions the following: “Go2 is born with the empowerment of GPT, which embraces great language capacity and a large language base, which enables Go2 to fully understand its user’s intention and better comprehend its surroundings. Also, Go2 is able to make decisions based on information from its sensor. The increasing information it stores adds its unique characteristics, making it the closest friend of its user.”


Unitree Go2 main features
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

As previously mentioned, the Air variant is priced at $1600.00, while the Pro variant comes at a cost of $2800.00. Unitree hasn’t revealed the price for the Edu variant. The product page can be found here.

