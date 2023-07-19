Unitree new quadruped robots start at $1600

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, Unitree unveiled their latest quadruped robot, the Unitree Go2. This robot comes packed with advanced features, including a 4D LIDAR sensor, a depth camera, and Wi-Fi6 connectivity. Additionally, the Unitree Go2 features an increased payload capacity in comparison to its predecessor.

The product page shows that there are three Unitree Go2 variants available: Air, Pro and Edu. The Pro and the Edu variants are powered by an 8-core High-performance Arm CPU (unspecified).

Furthermore, the Edu version can be optionally configured with a NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module to provide up to 100 TOPS computing power.