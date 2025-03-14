UNIHIKER K10 is an ESP32-S3 based platform with TinyML and built-in sensors

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The UNIHIKER K10 is an AI learning device designed for education, integrating features for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT applications. It includes a 2.8″ color screen, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a camera, microphone, speaker, RGB light, and multiple sensors.

The device features an ESP32-S3 Xtensa LX7 microcontroller with 512KB SRAM and 16MB flash storage. It supports Wi-Fi 2.4G and Bluetooth 5.0. The display is a 2.8-inch screen with a resolution of 240×320. It includes a 2MP camera, a microphone, temperature, humidity, light, and accelerometer sensors, as well as RGB lights and a speaker.

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UNIHIKER K10 Peripherals

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This device has a similar form factor, measuring 51.6mm × 83mm × 11mm, to the UNIHIKER M10 , an RK3308-based model released in 2023. Some of the peripherals available on this model include a USB Type-C port, a MicroSD slot, Gravity 3-pin and 4-pin connectors, a 2-pin PH2.0 battery port, and an edge connector. It can be powered through USB Type-C, the battery port, or the edge connector.

DFRobot states that this model is designed for IoT applications, enabling long-term data collection and remote monitoring. It includes temperature, humidity, light, and accelerometer sensors, allowing integration into IoT ecosystems for real-time monitoring and control.





UNIHIKER K10

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There are four vision AI models included: face detection, cat and dog detection, QR code recognition, and motion detection. According to the product announcement , the device supports TinyML, allowing users to train custom vision and sensor models.

The device supports both graphical programming and MicroPython, and it is compatible with Mind+, a drag-and-drop programming tool that simplifies project creation for beginners. However, the documentation pages do not list examples related to TinyML at the time of publication.

Further Information

The UNIHIKER K10 is priced at $28.90, and the package includes the UNIHIKER K10 and a Type-C USB cable. A bundle featuring both the K10 and M10 models is available at a promotional price of $79.90.