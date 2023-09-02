All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Ugoos releases TV Box series with Android 11 support

Sep 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 71 views

Ugoos launched this month a few TV Boxes powered by Amlogic S905X4 CPUs. The X4Q devices, designed in a compact form factor, offer a range of multimedia peripherals, including 1x HDMI port supporting 4K@60fps and 1x GbE, among others.

The new Ugoos TV Box will be available in a few variants: X4Q Pro, X4Q Plus and X4Q Extra. The X4Q variant is powered by the Amlogic S905X4 SoC, while the X4Q Extra variant utilizes the Amlogic S905X4-J SoC. 

  • S905X4 – Quad-Core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.9GHz); ARM Mali-G31MP2 w/ support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0

Customers have the flexibility to select 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM for the X4Q Pro and X4Q Plus respectively. Likewise, storage options vary from 16GB eMMC for the X4Q Pro to 64GB for the X4Q Plus. The Extra seems to provide up to 128GB eMMC. Additionally, all models feature a microSD card slot for expanding storage.

Ugoos X4Q accessories
(click image to enlarge)

For wireless connectivity, the device supports both 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi, complying with IEEE 802.11 standards and offering 2T2R MiMO technology in addition to Bluetooth 5.1 with LE support.

Ugoos X4Q front peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of media playback, the X4Q TV Box boasts extensive compatibility with various audio and video formats, for example:  H.265 (up to 4Kx2K@60fps),  H.264 (up to 4Kx2K@30fps), MPEG-4 (up to 1080P@60fps), etc.

Ugoos X4Q
(click image to enlarge)

The Downloads sections found on the product page lists images for Android 11 V.1.1.7 and Android 11 V.1.1.4. The product page also indicates that the device supports DLNA and Miracast.

Specifications listed for the Ugoos X4Q TV Box include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to LPDDR4 2GB (X4Q Pro) 
    • Up to LPDDR4 4GB (X4Q Plus)
    • Up to 16GB eMMC (X4Q Pro)
    • Up to 64GB eMMC (X4Q Plus)
    • 1x MicroSD card slot (up to 32GB)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 Type-A
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • Dual band Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)/BLE 5.1
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Host
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/2.5A (via USB Type-C)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x SPDIF
  • Dimensions:
    • 88 x 88 x 22mm
    • 550g

Further information

The company announced X4Q TV Box on Twitter yesterday, but the product page doesn’t provide pricing details.

One response to “Ugoos releases TV Box series with Android 11 support”

  1. Jon D Smirl says:
    Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:19 pm

    Pro is $55 wholesale (2G/16), Plus is $74 (4G/32), Extra is $87 (4G/128)

    Reply

Please comment here...