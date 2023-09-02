Ugoos releases TV Box series with Android 11 support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ugoos launched this month a few TV Boxes powered by Amlogic S905X4 CPUs. The X4Q devices, designed in a compact form factor, offer a range of multimedia peripherals, including 1x HDMI port supporting 4K@60fps and 1x GbE, among others.

The new Ugoos TV Box will be available in a few variants: X4Q Pro, X4Q Plus and X4Q Extra. The X4Q variant is powered by the Amlogic S905X4 SoC, while the X4Q Extra variant utilizes the Amlogic S905X4-J SoC.