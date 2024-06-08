Tulip Creative Computer: ESP32-Based Board for Music and Coding Projects

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Tulip Creative Computer is a development platform aimed at enthusiasts of coding, music, and digital arts. Based on the powerful ESP32-S3 chipset, the Tulip features a 7-inch touchscreen with a 1024 x 600 resolution for custom graphical user interfaces.

The Tulip Creative Computer is powered by the ESP32-S3 chip, which includes a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor operating at 240 MHz. It features several connectivity options: MIDI inputs and outputs, a stereo audio line out, and an I2C Mabee/Grove jack.

These specifications make it suitable for tasks in music production, such as interfacing with modular synthesizers or MIDI controllers. The included demonstration video illustrates the use of this device for musical applications like electric pianos and electronic drums.