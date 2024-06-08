All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Tulip Creative Computer: ESP32-Based Board for Music and Coding Projects

Jun 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 90 views

The Tulip Creative Computer is a development platform aimed at enthusiasts of coding, music, and digital arts. Based on the powerful ESP32-S3 chipset, the Tulip features a 7-inch touchscreen with a 1024 x 600 resolution for custom graphical user interfaces.

The Tulip Creative Computer is powered by the ESP32-S3 chip, which includes a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor operating at 240 MHz. It features several connectivity options: MIDI inputs and outputs, a stereo audio line out, and an I2C Mabee/Grove jack.

These specifications make it suitable for tasks in music production, such as interfacing with modular synthesizers or MIDI controllers. The included demonstration video illustrates the use of this device for musical applications like electric pianos and electronic drums.

From a hardware perspective, the board, designed by Brian Whitman, prioritizes user interaction. It includes a power switch, reset and BOOT buttons, and ports for a USB keyboard and charging.

One significant aspect of the Tulip, as noted on the product page, is its capability to boot directly into a Python environment. This feature allows users to write and modify code directly on the device, streamlining development tasks.


Tulip Creative Computer Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The project is backed by a community of volunteers who manage GitHub issues and engage through Discord, ensuring users have the support they need. For newcomers, the GitHub page provides a getting started guide, which helps in understanding the capabilities and setup of the board.


Tulip Creative Computer
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of accessories, users might consider adding a USB keyboard for easier programming and an I2C DAC if they wish to expand into more complex synth setups. The board’s design also supports the addition of a small LiPo battery, enhancing its portability.

Further Information

The Tulip Creative Computer is available for purchase at $58.90 from the Makerfabs online store.

