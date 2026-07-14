Tronlong TLT153-MiniEVM pairs quad-core Cortex-A7 processing with a Xuantie E907 RISC-V core

Tronlong TLT153-MiniEVM pairs quad-core Cortex-A7 processing with a Xuantie E907 RISC-V coreJul 14, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 1,108 views
Tronlong’s TLT153-MiniEVM is an 80 × 130mm industrial evaluation board built around a 45 × 45mm SoM based on the Allwinner T153 processor. Key features include three Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 2.0, HDMI, MIPI-DSI, microSD, dual expansion headers, and support for CAN-FD and additional serial interfaces.
The Allwinner T153 is manufactured on a 22nm process and combines four Arm Cortex-A7 cores running at up to 1.608GHz with a 600MHz Xuantie E907 RISC-V core.
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The Cortex-A7 cluster handles the primary Linux environment, while the E907 core can run real-time or bare-metal workloads. Tronlong shows an asymmetric multiprocessing configuration in which the two processing domains exchange messages through RPMsg and mailbox interrupts.
Allwinner T153 block diagram
The accompanying TLT153 system-on-module is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR4 memory. Storage options include 256MB NAND flash or 4GB/8GB eMMC, while the evaluation-board ordering table lists two configurations: 512MB DDR4 with 256MB NAND and 1GB DDR4 with 8GB eMMC.
The module measures 45 × 45mm and uses a six-layer, 1.6mm-thick PCB. It connects to the carrier board through 160 castellated contacts arranged as four rows of 40 pads on a 1mm pitch. An optional shielding cover can also be installed.
TLT153 SoM interface overview
The T153 exposes three RGMII Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, two CAN-FD controllers, up to ten UARTs, three SPI controllers with nine chip-select signals, six I2C interfaces, and two USB 2.0 interfaces. Multimedia connectivity includes dual LVDS, MIPI-DSI, RGB display output, and two MIPI-CSI camera inputs.
Display connectivity on the TLT153-MiniEVM includes MIPI-DSI and HDMI output, with the latter generated through an onboard MIPI-DSI-to-HDMI converter. Tronlong lists support for resolutions up to 1080p at 60Hz. A separate connector is provided for capacitive touch input.
TLT153 SoM memory and storage configuration
The board also includes a USB 2.0 host port, a USB Type-C device port for image installation, a second USB Type-C connector for the debug UART, a microSD slot, a 3.5mm line-out jack, reset and FEL buttons, a user button, and status LEDs.
TLT153-MiniEVM bottom view
Power can be supplied through a 5V USB Type-C input or a 12V terminal block. Tronlong reports power consumption of approximately 0.50W for the module and 1.08W for the complete board during a no-load startup test without external peripherals.
The platform is available in an industrial-temperature configuration rated from -40°C to 85°C and a wide-temperature configuration rated from 0°C to 85°C.
TLT153-MiniEVM top view
Software support is noted to include Buildroot 2022.05, Ubuntu 22.04, Linux 5.10.198, Linux-RT 5.10.198, Qt 5.15.8, FreeRTOS, and bare-metal development for the E907 core, along with drivers for DDR4, eMMC, NAND, Ethernet, USB, display, audio, SPI, UART, CAN-FD, and SD interfaces.
However, the product page does not provide direct links to a public documentation package, GitHub repository, or complete board-support package.
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