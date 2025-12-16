Toradex Luna SL1680 SBC Features Synaptics SL1680 SoC with 8 TOPS NPU, Starts at $105

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Toradex has announced the Luna SL1680, a SBC that introduces the company’s new “Pro Consumer” product tier. Positioned between consumer development boards and fully industrial hardware, the platform targets applications such as smart kiosks, light industrial systems, and advanced maker projects.

The Luna SL1680 is built around the Synaptics SL1680 system-on-chip, which integrates a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 CPU running at up to 2.1 GHz. For machine learning workloads, the SoC includes a dedicated neural processing unit delivering up to 8 TOPS of dense INT8 inference performance. Memory configurations support up to 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256 GB of onboard eMMC storage, enabling systems to operate without removable media.

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Synaptics SL1680 Block Diagram

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Connectivity includes four USB 3.x Type-A ports and a Gigabit Ethernet interface, while multimedia support covers HDMI output and input alongside MIPI DSI for display panels and dual MIPI CSI interfaces for cameras. Expansion is provided through an M.2 Key E slot exposing a PCIe interface for wireless modules or additional peripherals.



Toradex Luna SL1680 Pinout

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The Luna SL1680 is specified for operation across a temperature range of −25 °C to +85 °C, exceeding typical consumer board ratings while remaining below the environmental specifications of Toradex’s fully industrial platforms. According to the company, this positions the board for deployment in semi-controlled environments where moderate environmental robustness is required.



Toradex Product Tier Positioning Chart

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The Luna SL1680 builds on Toradex’s strategic partnership with Synaptics, announced in October 2025, which brings the Torizon embedded Linux platform to the Synaptics Astra family of Edge AI processors.

As part of this collaboration, Torizon is supported on Astra SL1680-based hardware, providing a development path from evaluation to volume production, with planned support for newer Astra devices such as the SL2610 series.



Toradex Luna SL1680

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Software support is provided through Toradex’s Torizon platform, an embedded Linux distribution designed for long-term maintenance and secure deployment.

Torizon uses container-based workflows, supports development in C, C++, Python, and Rust, and includes tooling for secure updates, vulnerability management, and device lifecycle management aligned with modern cybersecurity requirements such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act.

Preliminary specifications listed for the Toradex Luna SL1680 include:

Processor / SoC:

Synaptics SL1680 Quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 @ up to 2.1 GHz

AI Acceleration:

8 TOPS NPU (INT8)

Memory:

Up to 4 GB LPDDR4 (32-bit)

Storage:

Up to 256 GB onboard eMMC

Networking:

1× Gigabit Ethernet

USB:

4× USB 3.x Type-A

Expansion:

1× M.2 Key E slot (PCIe) for Wi-Fi / Bluetooth

Display and Camera Interfaces:

1× HDMI output 1× HDMI input 1× MIPI DSI (quad-lane) 2× MIPI CSI

Multimedia:

Integrated ISP Dual display controller 2D/3D graphics acceleration Hardware video encoder & decoder

Audio:

2× I2S 2× PDM

Peripheral Interfaces:

40-pin expansion header 1x I²C, 1x SPI, 1x UART 1x PWM, 5x GPIO 2x Analog inputs 1x SDIO 1x JTAG

Operating Temperature:

−25 °C to +85 °C



Further Information

The Luna SL1680 is currently available through an early access program, with pricing starting at $105. Toradex also offers optional customization services for volume deployments, including changes to board layout and interface selection.