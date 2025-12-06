Toradex Introduces Coin-Sized Modules Powered with NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 Processors

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Toradex has unveiled the OSM and Lino Computer on Module families, incorporating NXP’s i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 processors. These ultra-compact modules target high-volume industrial automation and edge systems, offering a rugged, cost-effective solution for space-constrained environments.

The new lineup includes the OSM iMX93, OSM iMX91, Lino iMX93, and Lino iMX91. These modules are powered by NXP’s i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 processors respectively, offering scalable compute options for different tiers of application complexity.

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For edge AI workloads, the i.MX 93 includes a dedicated NPU capable of 0.5 TOPS, enabling hardware-accelerated machine learning for vision and analytics. The cost-optimized i.MX 91 variants feature a single Arm Cortex-A55 core clocked at 1.4 GHz, specifically designed for headless Linux applications such as gateways and industrial controllers.



OSM iMX93 & iMX91

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Two distinct form factors are available to address different integration requirements, though both share the same ultra-compact 30x30mm footprint. The OSM family adheres to the Open Standard Module Size-S specification, featuring a solderable, connector-less LGA design. This format is optimized for automated surface mount technology assembly, providing maximum resistance to vibration and lowering costs for high-volume production.



Lino iMX93 & iMX91.

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The Lino family utilizes dual 100-pin board-to-board connectors with a reduced stacking height. This connector-based approach simplifies prototyping and allows for easier field serviceability or module replacement, while the accompanying Verdin-Lino Adapter enables compatibility with the existing Verdin carrier board ecosystem.



Lino iMX93 & iMX91 Features

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Memory configurations include up to 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC Flash storage. The connectivity suite is tailored for industrial use, featuring dual Gigabit Ethernet ports (w/ TSN support on i.MX 91 variants), two CAN FD interfaces, and USB 2.0 OTG and Host ports.

For multimedia applications, the i.MX 93 modules provide MIPI DSI and LVDS display interfaces, a MIPI CSI-2 camera input, and a 2D graphics accelerator. Extensive low-speed I/O is also provided, including multiple UART, I2C, SPI, and ADC interfaces.



Lino Verdin Adapter & Carrier Boards

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Firmware and software support is centered on industrial reliability and long-term maintenance. All modules support the Torizon Linux platform, a Yocto-based distribution that offers secure OTA updates, device monitoring, and remote access capabilities. This software stack is designed to simplify compliance with regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act.

Further Information

The company didn’t provide details regarding pricing, but availability for the new families is guaranteed through 2038 for i.MX 93 variants and 2040 for i.MX 91 variants.

Toradex will also showcase the OSM and Lino families at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 10-12 at Hall 4, Booth 4-240.