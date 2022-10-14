All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Topton Mini PC features Ryzen 4000U Series processors

Oct 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 242 views

The Topton FU02 is a fanless Mini PC featuring the Ryzen 3, 5, 7 mobile processors. This device is enabled with Wi-Fi6/BL5.2 along with dual GbE LAN ports and dual displays with [email protected] resolution. The barebone model costs around ~$260-$318.

The Topton FU02 integrates the following mobile processors with TSMC 7nm FinFET technology.  

  • Ryzen 3 4300U — 4C/4T, 2.7GHz – 3.7GHz (10-25W), 4M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 1400 MHz)
  • Ryzen 5 4500U — 6C/6T, 2.3GHz – 4.0GHz (10-25W), 8M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 1500 MHz)
  • Ryzen 7 4700U — 8C/8T, 2.0GHz – 4.1GHz (10-25W), 8M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 1600 MHz)


Ryzen 7 4700U specs
(click image to enlarge)

Unlike the newest ExpertCenter PN53 Mini PC seen a couple of days ago, the FU02 only supports DDR4 RAM (up to 64GB, 3200MHz). This Mini PC also features a 2.5” SATA hard drive and an M.2 2080 socket for SSD storage.


FU02 Memory & Storage supported
(click image to enlarge)

The networking interface consists of dual Gigabit LAN ports located in the back of the device. Additionally, it supports dual band Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth 5.2. 


Topton FU02 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product page, the FU02 can support two 4K simultaneous displays via HDMI 2.0 ports. 

The FU02 doesn’t integrate a fan, however the company claims that the aluminum alloy material seen on the design ensures efficient thermal dissipation. The device seems to ship with Windows 10, but it should also support Windows 11 and Ubuntu. 

Specifications listed for the Mini PC FU02  include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 64GB DDR4 Dual-channel SO-DIMM
    • 1x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 (up to 1TB)
    • 1x 2.5 inch SATA 3.0 (up to 1TB)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4/5.0GHz Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • 2x 1GbE RJ45 LAN Port 
  • Display/Audio:
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.1
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Software:
    • Win 10, Win 11
    • Ubuntu
  • Power:
    • 19V
    • 3.42-4.74A
  • Dimensions:
    • 180 x 126.5 x 62.5mm

 Further information

The Topton FU02 with the Ryzen 3 4300 processor (barebone) costs around ~$261.99.  The setup with the Ryzen 5 costs $290 and $318 with the Ryzen 7 processor. See the product page on Aliexpress for more information. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

