Topton Mini PC features Ryzen 4000U Series processors

Topton Mini PC features Ryzen 4000U Series processorsOct 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 242 views
The Topton FU02 is a fanless Mini PC featuring the Ryzen 3, 5, 7 mobile processors. This device is enabled with Wi-Fi6/BL5.2 along with dual GbE LAN ports and dual displays with [email protected] resolution. The barebone model costs around ~$260-$318.
The Topton FU02 integrates the following mobile processors with TSMC 7nm FinFET technology.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Ryzen 3 4300U — 4C/4T, 2.7GHz – 3.7GHz (10-25W), 4M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 1400 MHz)
- Ryzen 5 4500U — 6C/6T, 2.3GHz – 4.0GHz (10-25W), 8M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 1500 MHz)
- Ryzen 7 4700U — 8C/8T, 2.0GHz – 4.1GHz (10-25W), 8M L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics (up to 1600 MHz)