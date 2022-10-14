Topton Mini PC features Ryzen 4000U Series processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Topton FU02 is a fanless Mini PC featuring the Ryzen 3, 5, 7 mobile processors. This device is enabled with Wi-Fi6/BL5.2 along with dual GbE LAN ports and dual displays with [email protected] resolution. The barebone model costs around ~$260-$318.

The Topton FU02 integrates the following mobile processors with TSMC 7nm FinFET technology.

