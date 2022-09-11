RGBD/ToF 3D cameras compatible with MCUs and support ROS1/ROS2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MetaSense A075V and the MetaSense A010 are two open-source and low-cost Time of Flight (ToF) cameras designed to interface with microcontrollers and ROS1/ROS 2 based platforms. Both devices have an operating depth range from 0.2 to 2.0m (2.5m on A075V model) with less than 1 cm accuracy.



According to the product page, the MetaSense A075V uses a Cortex A7 processor (up to 1.5GHz) along with a 0.4T Neural Processor Unit. The MetaSense A010 which is optimized to interface with MCUs features a 32-bit RISC-V processor (up to 144MHz) with 132KB of RAM and 192KB ROM.