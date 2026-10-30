Tiny Linux box packs Panther Lake, Arc graphics and dual 2.5GbE

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The Nano Pro Gen15 is a compact Linux mini PC powered by Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H processor with integrated Arc B390 graphics. Developed by TUXEDO Computers, the system supports up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, dual NVMe SSDs, four 4K displays, and dual 2.5GbE connectivity. It can be used for software development, local AI workloads, and home server applications.

The Nano Pro Gen15 marks a return to Intel processors following several AMD-based generations. Its Panther Lake processor combines performance and efficiency cores with integrated Arc graphics and a dedicated NPU for AI workloads.

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Intel Core Ultra X7 358H — 16C/16T (4P + 8E + 4 LP-E cores, up to 4.8GHz), 18MB L3 cache, Intel Arc B390 GPU (12 Xe3 cores, up to 2.5GHz), and 50 TOPS NPU.

The integrated Arc B390 graphics support desktop applications, light gaming, and hardware acceleration for locally hosted AI models. According to Intel, using shared system memory, the GPU can also work with larger models that may exceed the dedicated video memory available on conventional graphics cards.



TUXEDO Nano Pro rear view

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Its 110 × 117.5 × 49mm chassis accommodates two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of dual-channel memory, according to TUXEDO, with speeds of up to 7200MT/s. Storage expansion includes a primary M.2 2242/2280 slot with PCIe 5.0 x4 connectivity and a secondary M.2 2242 slot supporting PCIe 4.0 x4.

For external connectivity, the Nano Pro Gen15 includes two USB-C ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and two HDMI outputs. One USB-C port supports USB4 with DisplayPort 2.1, while the other provides USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 connectivity with DisplayPort 1.4a. Together, these interfaces support up to four simultaneous 4K displays, with HDMI resolutions reaching 4K at 60Hz under Linux or 4K at 120Hz under Windows.



TUXEDO Nano Pro internal view

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Networking options include dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports alongside Intel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth connectivity. Additional features include a combined 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, a Kensington lock slot, and a 120W external power adapter. A VESA mounting bracket is also included for installation behind compatible monitors.



TUXEDO Nano Pro

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For software, the Nano Pro Gen15 ships with TUXEDO OS, an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Ubuntu is also officially supported, while other Linux distributions can be installed using TUXEDO’s WebFAI installation utility or through conventional installation methods. Windows 11 is available as an alternative operating system.

TUXEDO also provides its Control Center utility for managing system performance, power consumption, and fan behavior, with fan control newly supported on the Gen15 model. The system is designed for maintenance and upgrades, allowing access to both memory slots, SSD interfaces, and the wireless module by removing four screws from the bottom panel.

Specifications listed for the TUXEDO Nano Pro Gen15:

Memory: Up to 128GB dual-channel DDR5-7200 2× DDR5 SO-DIMM slots

Storage: 1× M.2 2242/2280 (PCIe 5.0 x4) 1× M.2 2242 (PCIe 4.0 x4)

Networking: 2× 2.5GbE RJ45 Intel Wi-Fi 7 (2.4/5/6GHz) Bluetooth

Display: 2× HDMI (up to 4K @ 60Hz on Linux, 4K @ 120Hz on Windows) DisplayPort 2.1 via USB-C DisplayPort 1.4a via USB-C

Audio: 1× 3.5mm microphone/headphone combo jack

I/O Interfaces: 1× USB4 Type-C (up to 40Gbps) 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20Gbps) 3× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps) 1× Kensington lock slot

Power: 19V DC input 120W external power supply

Mechanical: 110 × 117.5 × 49mm ~1kg Plastic chassis with active cooling VESA mounting support (75 × 75mm and 100 × 100mm)



Further Information

The TUXEDO Nano Pro Gen15 is available for preorder starting at €1,470, excluding taxes, import duties, and shipping. The base configuration includes an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 500GB NVMe SSD, and TUXEDO OS.

Shipping is expected to begin in mid-November 2026. Additional information is available on the official TUXEDO product page.