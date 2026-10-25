Tiny controller module has Cortex-M33, CAN FD, and Qwiic

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Powering the BeagleConnect QuadESC motor-control board, the BeagleConnect Torque is an open-source controller module developed by BeagleBoard.org for robotics, industrial control, and connected sensing applications. Based on Texas Instruments’ AM13E23019 microcontroller, it features a 200 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor, CAN FD connectivity, and expansion interfaces for custom embedded systems.

Measuring just 25.4 × 38.1 mm and featuring a 100-pad LGA interface for carrier-board integration, the BeagleConnect Torque includes 512 KB of flash, 128 KB of SRAM, floating-point support, a trigonometric math unit, and a TinyEngine neural-network accelerator.

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Additional peripherals include three 12-bit ADCs, motor-control PWM resources, CAN FD, UART, SPI, and I²C interfaces. The processor also provides hardware capabilities for secure boot, debugging, firmware updates, and cryptographic acceleration.



AM13E230x block diagram

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For network connectivity, the module incorporates a TI TCAN844 CAN transceiver connected to a four-pin JST-GH connector carrying CAN signals and power connections. A software-controlled 120-ohm termination circuit allows developers to configure bus termination according to the network topology. The CAN interface can be used for communication between distributed controllers, sensors, and actuators.

A separate Qwiic connector provides access to 3.3 V I²C peripherals, while two 12-pin expansion rows expose additional UART, SPI, analog, PWM, and general-purpose control signals. The underside LGA interface also provides access to 30 assigned analog input pads, allowing carrier boards to route external sensors and measurement circuitry to the microcontroller.



BeagleConnect Torque top view

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Power management includes a TPS22950 load switch, TPS7A2633 voltage regulator, and TPS2116 power multiplexer. The module accepts a nominal regulated 5 V supply through its carrier interface, which is converted to the internal 3.3 V digital rail. The power multiplexer also accommodates a separate 3.3 V debug supply, allowing the digital circuitry to be powered during development without relying on the main carrier supply.

Analog acquisition requires a separate carrier-supplied VAA rail for the ADC reference, while the CAN transceiver uses the module’s 5 V supply. These requirements must be considered when designing power distribution and signal interfaces for custom carrier boards.



BeagleConnect Torque bottom view

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For developmenr, BeagleConnect Torque includes an eight-pin interface providing SWD programming and debugging, UART communication, reset, boot selection, ground, and a debug-power input.

The module ships with Texas Instruments’ ROM bootstrap loader, supporting application loading through compatible CAN, I²C, or UART programming tools. SWD programming and debugging are also documented using the TI XDS110 probe and Code Composer Studio.



BeagleConnect Torque power management architecture

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The underside LGA interface uses a 1.27 mm pitch for solder-down integration, while the module’s four-layer PCB measures 1.6 mm thick. Onboard expansion connectors provide peripheral access during prototyping, with documentation covering pin assignments, peripheral multiplexing, power sequencing, and carrier-board design.



Hardware and software architecture

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As previously covered in our article on the BeagleConnect QuadESC, the Torque module also serves as the controller for a four-channel BLDC motor-control board. However, it can be used independently with application-specific carriers for sensing, communication, robotics, and other embedded control applications.



BeagleConnect Torque

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BeagleConnect Torque is accompanied by open-source KiCad hardware designs, schematics, firmware development resources, and technical documentation. The project also targets community-aligned Zephyr and OpenOCD support, although developers should verify the availability and compatibility of the corresponding software tools.

Further Information

Pricing and availability for the BeagleConnect Torque have not yet been announced, but additional details are available on the BeagleBoard.org product page, technical documentation, and GitHub.