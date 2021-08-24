Tiger Lake signage player can drive quad 4K or single 8K displays

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ibase’s fanless, Linux-ready “SI-654-N” signage player runs on an 11th Gen CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, 3x M.2, and 4x HDMI ports with audio, EDID, and CEC.



Ibase announced a digital signage player based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 platform that follows its 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based SI-642-N. The SI-654-N features quad display support via 4x HDMI 2.0 ports and runs Ubuntu or Win 10 IoT Enterprise along with Ibase’s iSMART intelligent energy-saving and Observer remote monitoring software.







SI-654-N

(click image to enlarge)



The SI-654-N follows two similarly fanless, Tiger Lake based signage players from Nexcom and Advantech. The 200 x 139 x 41mm system has a slightly higher profile than Nexcom’s 200 x 132.6 x 36mm NDiS B360 and is more than twice as high as Advantech’s 190 x 180 x 19mm DS-085 . The system is designed for space-constrained signage applications including video wall solutions in airports, shopping malls, and other commercial premises.

The SI-654-N defaults to a quad-core Core i7-1185G7E, which was also available with Ibase’s 3.5-inch IB953. (This SBC does not power the SI-654-N, which runs on an MBD654 mainboard.) The i7-1185G7E offers variable clock rates of 1.2GHz (12W), 1.8GHz (15W), 2.8GHz (28W) and 4.4GHz (Turbo) along with 96EU Iris Xe Graphics. The player also supports other 11th Gen Core and Celeron parts.

Whereas the Advantech and Nexcom players top out at 32GB RAM, Ibase supports up to 64GB DDR4-3200. Like Advantech’s DS-085, the SI-654-N can drive 4x independent 4K displays or a single 8K display via 4x HDMI 2.0 ports. (Nexcom’s NDiS B360 is limited to dual 4K displays.) The HDMI ports support hardware EDID, CEC/display monitoring technologies and audio output, and there is also an audio line-out jack.

The SI-654-N is equipped with 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, and single USB 2.0 and RS232 ports. Like the Advantech and Nexcom boards there are M.2 M-key 2280 (SSD) and M.2 E-key 2230 (WiFi) slots, but Ibase’s M-key is the only one listed with NVMe support. It also provides an M.2 B-key 3042 slot with SIM card slot for a 4G LTE module.

The system supplies a 12VDC input, an 84W adapter, and a power button. Other features include Intel iAMT 11.0 and vPro support, TPM 2.0, 2x LEDs, and a watchdog timer. There is a 0 to 45°C operating range with 10~90% (non-condensing) relative humidity tolerance plus 5-Grms vibration resistance, even with an M.2 based SSD in place.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SI-654-N. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page. You can register for an Aug. 31 webinar on the product at Digital Signage Today.