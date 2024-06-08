All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ThingPulse Pendrive S3: Versatile as Both a Lightweight Wi-Fi Disk and Rubber Ducky Device

Jun 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 63 views

The ThingPulse Pendrive S3 is a compact development board that incorporates a male USB-C connector and is based on the ESP32-S3 Mini module. It supports the user-friendly CircuitPython programming environment, making it accessible for those familiar with Python.

This device boasts 128MB of flash memory, similar in accessibility to an SD card, enabling it to function as a USB memory stick. It also features a WS2812B addressable RGB LED and a capacitive touch button for straightforward user interaction.

ThingPulse Pendrive S3 bottom
(click image to enlarge)

CircuitPython support is a key feature of the Pendrive S3, enhancing programming flexibility and ease of use. This microcontroller-optimized version of Python allows for rapid prototyping and deployment in various applications.

The Pendrive S3 is versatile, serving roles ranging from a BadUSB or Rubber Ducky device, using Super Wi-Fi Duck to execute Ducky Scripts for automated keystroke injections, to a Wi-Fi dongle or Wi-Fi disk. These functionalities enable enhanced network connectivity and remote file management, as demonstrated in the included video.

Further details on these applications are available on the ThingPulse tutorial pages.


ThingPulse Pendrive S3 top side
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

The Pendrive S3 costs $24.90, but a representative from ThingPulse mentioned that customers can use the code pendrive-s3-linuxgismos for a $5.00 discount.

