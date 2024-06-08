ThingPulse Pendrive S3: Versatile as Both a Lightweight Wi-Fi Disk and Rubber Ducky Device

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The ThingPulse Pendrive S3 is a compact development board that incorporates a male USB-C connector and is based on the ESP32-S3 Mini module. It supports the user-friendly CircuitPython programming environment, making it accessible for those familiar with Python.

This device boasts 128MB of flash memory, similar in accessibility to an SD card, enabling it to function as a USB memory stick. It also features a WS2812B addressable RGB LED and a capacitive touch button for straightforward user interaction.