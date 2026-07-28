ThingPulse Icon256 is a WLED-based word clock with 256 RGB LEDs

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The ThingPulse Icon256 is a Wi-Fi-connected word clock that displays the time as illuminated phrases across a 16 × 16 RGB LED matrix. The finished unit includes an enclosure, an English-language front panel, preinstalled firmware, and USB-C power input.

The display consists of 256 individually addressable RGB light points positioned behind a letter grid. Instead of presenting the time numerically, the firmware illuminates selected letters to form words and phrases. The clock can also function as an ambient light with configurable colors, animations, and brightness levels.

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ThingPulse maintains a GitHub repository named WLED-Icon256, but neither the repository nor the product page identifies the specific microcontroller used by the device. The firmware is based on the open-source WLED platform, which targets ESP32 hardware.



Icon256 RGB demo

(click image to enlarge)

Users can configure the Icon256 through WLED’s browser-based interface, with controls for colors, brightness, effects, presets, and automated schedules. Demonstrated modes include the standard word-clock display, custom messages, date-and-time text, digital rain, and a music-reactive equalizer.



Icon256 digital rain demo

(click image to enlarge)

During initial setup, the clock creates a temporary Wi-Fi access point. After connecting it to a local 2.4GHz network, users can configure the time zone and enable synchronization through an NTP server.

The firmware supports over-the-air updates and up to ten time-controlled preset actions, including scheduled activation and shutdown. The device is powered from a 5V USB-C source, with ThingPulse recommending a power supply capable of providing at least 1A.



Icon256 equalizer demo

(click image to enlarge)

Its enclosure measures 270 × 270 × 60mm and can be placed on a desk, shelf, or sideboard. Wall installation is also possible, although the company describes this as a DIY mounting option rather than an integrated mounting system.

The Icon256 is currently available with an English word-clock front panel. Each unit includes the assembled LED module, enclosure, front panel, preinstalled firmware, setup documentation, and support from ThingPulse.

Further Information