Thin Mini-ATX runs on Atom x6000E processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, Avalue launched an Intel Atom motherboard optimized for industrial and commercial applications such as gaming, retail, digital signage, etc. The EMX-EHLP supports up to 4x 2.5GbE LAN ports, triple display, and flexible expansion slots.



The product announcement states that the EMX-EHLP can accommodate Atom x6000E and Pentium/Celeron N/J series CPUs. The system memory can support up to 32GB capacity. Furthermore, only the Atom Series based motherboard supports IBECC (In-band error-correcting code).