Thin Mini-ATX runs on Atom x6000E processors

May 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 190 views

Last week, Avalue launched an Intel Atom motherboard optimized for industrial and commercial applications such as gaming, retail, digital signage, etc. The EMX-EHLP supports up to 4x 2.5GbE LAN ports, triple display, and flexible expansion slots.

The product announcement states that the EMX-EHLP can accommodate Atom x6000E and Pentium/Celeron N/J series CPUs. The system memory can support up to 32GB capacity. Furthermore, only the Atom Series based motherboard supports IBECC (In-band error-correcting code).

EMX-EHLP block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The display interface supports DP, HDMI 2.0b, eDP and LVDS. However, only the eDP or the LVDS interface can work at the time. 

In addition to the commonly used ALC888S audio codec, the new mini-ITX motherboard features a TPA3113D2 Stereo Class-D audio power amplifier from Texas Instruments.

  
EMX-EHLP peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The product page specifies that the EMX-EHLP supports Windows 10 (64-bit) and Linux. For more information, refer to the manual under the Downloads and Driver sections on the product page.

   
EMX-EHLP mini ATX
(click images to enlarge)

Lastly, the product page indicates that only the motherboards equipped with the Atom x6000 Series CPUs have an extended operating temperature range (20℃ to 60℃).

Specification listed for the EMX-EHLP:

  • Chipset:
    • EC iTE IT5571
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x 260-pin DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM socket (supports IBECC)
    • 2x SATA III
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Type B (3042/3052/2242/2260/2280)
    • 1x M.2 Key E (2230)
  • Display/Audio:
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888S & ALC897 (Co-lay)
    • Line-out/Mic-in
    • Front audio pin-header
    • TI TPA3113D2 Stereo Class-D (6W)
  • Connectivity:
    • 4x 2.5GbE RJ45 GbE LAN
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x RS232
    • 2x RS-232/RS422/485
    • 1x 16-bit GPIO
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0 by pin header
    • 2x USB3.1 Gen2 
    • 2x USB3.1 Gen1 at I/O
  • Other Features:
    • Watchdog Timer
  • Power:
    • +12V to 24V
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 60℃ (Pentium/Celeron)
    • -20℃ to 60℃ (Atom Series)
  • Mechanical:
    • 170 x 170mm
    • 0.4Kgs

Further information

Avalue didn’t release information about pricing. The EMX-EHLP product page can be found here.

