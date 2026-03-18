Thelio Mira Desktop Updated with Ryzen 9000 CPUs and Revised Chassis

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System76 has introduced an updated version of its Thelio Mira desktop, featuring AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors, revised thermal design, and improved serviceability. The system targets workstation, development, and compute-heavy workloads, including data processing and machine learning.



The refreshed Thelio Mira is offered as a configurable system alongside preconfigured Premium and Elite variants. System76 states that the redesigned platform improves sustained performance and reduces operating temperatures compared to the previous generation.

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The system supports AMD Ryzen 9000 desktop processors, ranging from the Ryzen 5 9600X up to the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D. Memory configurations scale up to 192GB of DDR5, while storage can reach up to 28TB through a combination of NVMe and SATA devices.

Graphics options include integrated Radeon graphics as well as discrete GPUs up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, with higher-end configurations requiring a 1000W power supply.



Thelio Mira rear view

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The platform is built around an ASRock X870 Pro RS WiFi motherboard using AMD’s X870 chipset, along with a Thelio Io daughterboard that manages front I/O and fan control using open-source firmware.

Expansion includes a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for GPUs and a secondary PCIe 4.0 x4 slot (physical x16), which is disabled when certain M.2 slots are populated.



Thelio Mira top & bottom views

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Storage support includes one PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 slot, one PCIe Gen 4 NVMe slot, and an additional M.2 slot supporting PCIe or SATA modes.

The system also provides two 2.5-inch SATA bays by default, with optional expansion for additional 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives. Some storage configurations may affect PCIe slot availability or bandwidth.



Thelio Mira internal views

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Connectivity includes a 2.5GbE Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth. External I/O features two USB4 Type-C ports on the rear, along with multiple USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports.

Front I/O includes USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Additional audio outputs include line out, mic in, and S/PDIF.



Thelio Mira front & side views

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The redesigned chassis incorporates tempered glass, aluminum, and steel construction, with a focus on airflow and accessibility. A liquid cooling system with a top-mounted radiator is used to maintain sustained performance under load.

According to System76, the updated thermal design can increase sustained CPU clock speeds by up to 19% while reducing temperatures by up to 13.5°C under comparable workloads.

Specifications listed for the Thelio Mira include:

Processor options: AMD Ryzen 9000 series

Ryzen 5 9600X Ryzen 7 9700X Ryzen 7 9800X3D Ryzen 9 9900X Ryzen 9 9950X Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Chipset / motherboard: ASRock X870 Pro RS WiFi AMD X870 chipset

Graphics: Up to 1 dedicated GPU PCIe 5.0 x16 primary GPU slot Options up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT supported

Memory: Up to 192GB DDR5 64GB and 96GB configs at 5600 MHz 128GB and 192GB configs at 3600 MHz

Storage: 1x M.2 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe 1x M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe 1x M.2 PCIe Gen 4 / SATA III 2x 2.5-inch SATA III by default Up to 28TB total configured storage

Expansion: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 1x PCIe 4.0 x4 (physical x16)

Audio: Rear line out Rear mic in S/PDIF digital audio out Front 3.5mm combo jack

Networking: 1x 2.5GbE Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth

USB: 2x USB4 Type-C 4x rear USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 6x rear USB 2.0 Type-A 1x front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 2x front USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Mechanical: 44.0 × 25.4 × 38.4 cm



Further Information

Thelio Mira systems are available in multiple configurations, with the customizable base model starting at $1,699. The preconfigured Premium variant is priced at $4,299 and includes a Ryzen 9 9950X, 64GB DDR5 memory, a 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, and a GeForce RTX 5070.

The Elite configuration is priced at $4,799 and features 96GB DDR5, a 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, and a Radeon RX 9070 XT. System76 lists April availability for all configurations.