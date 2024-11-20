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Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage

Nov 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 385 views

System76 recently launched the Thelio Astra which is a specialized desktop engineered for autonomous vehicle development, robotics, and native ARM64 applications. Powered by Ampere processing technology, it offers substantial computational power with energy efficiency while supporting Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS.

The desktop supports a variety of Ampere Altra processors, including the Q64-22 with 64 cores at 2.2 GHz, the Q80-30 with 80 cores at 3 GHz, the Max M96-28 with 96 cores at 2.8 GHz, and the Max M128-26 or M128-30 with 128 cores at 2.6 GHz and 3 GHz, respectively.

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Thelio Astra side view
(click image to enlarge)

The memory system can be configured with 64GB to 512GB of ECC DDR4 running at 3200 MHz, providing reliability for memory-intensive applications. Storage capabilities extend up to 40TB using multiple PCIe4 M.2 SSDs.

For advanced visualization and GPU-accelerated tasks, Thelio Astra supports graphics configurations ranging from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 6000 Ada.

Thelio Astra peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The rear panel includes four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports for peripheral and data transfer needs, alongside a DB15 VGA port for legacy display support.

Networking is supported by dual 25Gb SFP28 ports, a 1Gb LAN port, and a dedicated IPMI interface for remote system management. Video output configurations, depending on the selected GPU, typically include multiple DisplayPort and HDMI options as outlined in the specifications.

Thelio Astra
(click image to enlarge)

System76 indicates that the Thelio Astra runs Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS, providing compatibility with ARM64-native and open-source software.

Further information

The Thelio Astra is available on the System76 website, with a starting price of $3,299.

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One response to “Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage”

  1. Reynold Bogan says:
    Nov. 20, 2024 at 12:14 pm

    The videos on StringKart’s product pages are a great addition.

    Reply

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