Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage

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System76 recently launched the Thelio Astra which is a specialized desktop engineered for autonomous vehicle development, robotics, and native ARM64 applications. Powered by Ampere processing technology, it offers substantial computational power with energy efficiency while supporting Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS.

The desktop supports a variety of Ampere Altra processors, including the Q64-22 with 64 cores at 2.2 GHz, the Q80-30 with 80 cores at 3 GHz, the Max M96-28 with 96 cores at 2.8 GHz, and the Max M128-26 or M128-30 with 128 cores at 2.6 GHz and 3 GHz, respectively.