The SI-111-N is a compact industrial 4K digital signage player

The SI-111-N is a compact industrial 4K digital signage playerApr 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 53 views
The SI-111 is a palm-size fanless 4K digital signage player featuring Atom/Celeron low power processors. The new IBASE device includes a 2.5 GbE LAN port, 1x HDMI 2.0 port and multiple serial interfaces.
This IBASE product features a FCBGA1493 CPU socket and it will come with the following two Intel Elkhart Lake processors:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- x6211E — 2C/2T, 1.30 GHz – 3.00 GHz, 1.5M L2 Cache, (6W TDP)
- Celeron-J6410 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP)