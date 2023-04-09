All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
The SI-111-N is a compact industrial 4K digital signage player

Apr 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 53 views

The SI-111 is a palm-size fanless 4K digital signage player featuring Atom/Celeron low power processors. The new IBASE device includes a 2.5 GbE LAN port, 1x HDMI 2.0 port and multiple serial interfaces.

This IBASE product features a FCBGA1493 CPU socket and it will come with the following two Intel Elkhart Lake processors:

  • x6211E2C/2T, 1.30 GHz – 3.00 GHz, 1.5M L2 Cache, (6W TDP)
  • Celeron-J6410 —  2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP)


SI-111 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The SI-111-N v features the Intel I226IT 2.5 GbE ethernet controller for Atom x6000 series while the SI-111-N11E variant comes with the Intel I226V 2.5GbE ethernet controller for Celeron CPUs.

Both variants include 8GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, 128GB M.2 storage and a 60W power adapter.

 
SI-111 front peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

There IBASE states that “the SI-111-N incorporates various energy-saving features, including IBASE’s proprietary iSMART green technology that enables power on/off scheduling with power resume capabilities, and the Observer utility that remotely monitors system voltages and temperature to ensure the system is operating efficiently while minimizing energy consumption.“

Lastly, the company indicates that the Celeron variant (-20℃ to 70℃) has a wider operating temperature range compared to the SI-111-N (-10℃ to 50℃).


SI-111 side view
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the SI-111:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM (up to 32GB, w/ IBECC support)
    • 1x UIM/SIM card slot
  • Audio/Display:
    • 1x Line-in, 1x Line-out
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b
  • Graphics:
    • 11th Gen Intel SoC integrated 18EUs Gfx
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ45 for 2.5GbE LAN
    • 1x RJ45 for RS232 serial port
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E-Key (2230) 
    • 1x M.2 M-Key (2280)
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.1 ports
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 
    • 1x Lockable power connector 
    • Watchdog Timer
    • TPM 2.0
  • OS:
    • Win 10 IoT Enterprise (64-bit)
    • Linux Ubuntu (64-bit)
  • Power:
    • 12V DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10℃ to 50℃ (SI-111-N)
    • -20℃ to 70℃ (SI-111-N11E)
  • Certification:
    • CE, FCC class-B
    • UKCA, cULus, LVD
  • Mechanical:
    • 81 x 123 x 21.5mm
    • Aluminum + SGCC

Further information

IBASE didn’t reveal details about pricing or availability for this device. See the SI-111-N product page for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

