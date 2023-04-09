The SI-111-N is a compact industrial 4K digital signage player

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The SI-111 is a palm-size fanless 4K digital signage player featuring Atom/Celeron low power processors. The new IBASE device includes a 2.5 GbE LAN port, 1x HDMI 2.0 port and multiple serial interfaces.

This IBASE product features a FCBGA1493 CPU socket and it will come with the following two Intel Elkhart Lake processors:

