All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

The PICO3566 is an alternative to Raspberry Pi CM3

Jun 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 302 views

The PICO3566 is a System-on-Module based on the quad-core Rockchip RK3566 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Boardcon Embedded Design states that this SoM can be used as a drop-in replacement to the versatile Raspberry Pi CM3+.

Unlike the RPi CM3+ (BCM2837B0, 4x Cortex-A53 @1.2GHz), the PICO3566 SoM accommodates the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • RK356664-bit Quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM G52 2EE; 1 TOPS NPU; 22nm lithography process


RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The new Boardcon SoM offers flexible options for RAM and storage, with choices of 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB RAM, and storage capacities ranging from 8GB to 128GB eMMC flash.

The PICO3566 is equipped with an extensive array of connectivity options, including LVDS/MIPI DSI and HDMI for display interfaces, MIPI CSI for camera integration, USB2.0 and USB3.0 for high-speed data transfer, USB2.0 OTG for peripheral connectivity and Gigabit Ethernet for networking.

Additionally, it features interfaces such as 4x I2C, 4x SPI, 9xUART, 2x SD/SDIO, 3x I2S, 1x ADC and up to 14x PWM pins.


PICO3566 SoM
(click images to enlarge)

The Software section under the product page indicates that the company will provide images for Android 12 and Debian 11.

Specifications listed for the PICO3566 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4 or LPDDR4X
    • Up to 128GB eMMC flash
    • 2x SATA multiplexed w/ PCIe & USB 3.0 interfaces
  • Expansion:
    • 1x 1-lane PCIe Gen 2
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 (up to 4K60)
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI, 1×2-lane DSI
    • 1x 4-lane LVDS (multiplexed w/ MIPI DSI)
  • Camera:
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI or 2x 2-lane MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • Gigabit Ethernet PHY (RTL8211F-CG)
  • I/O interfaces:
    • 66x GPIOs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
    • 1x USB 2.0 Host
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • CP2104 USB-to-TTL converter
  • Power:
    • 3.3V – 5V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 67.6 x 32mm
    • 200-pin SODIMM edge connector

Boardcon hasn’t revealed the price for the PICO3566 SoM. Refer to the official product page for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...