The PICO3566 is an alternative to Raspberry Pi CM3

The PICO3566 is an alternative to Raspberry Pi CM3Jun 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 302 views
The PICO3566 is a System-on-Module based on the quad-core Rockchip RK3566 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Boardcon Embedded Design states that this SoM can be used as a drop-in replacement to the versatile Raspberry Pi CM3+.
Unlike the RPi CM3+ (BCM2837B0, 4x Cortex-A53 @1.2GHz), the PICO3566 SoM accommodates the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip.
- RK3566 – 64-bit Quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM G52 2EE; 1 TOPS NPU; 22nm lithography process