The PICO3566 is an alternative to Raspberry Pi CM3

The PICO3566 is a System-on-Module based on the quad-core Rockchip RK3566 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Boardcon Embedded Design states that this SoM can be used as a drop-in replacement to the versatile Raspberry Pi CM3+.

Unlike the RPi CM3+ (BCM2837B0, 4x Cortex-A53 @1.2GHz), the PICO3566 SoM accommodates the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip.

