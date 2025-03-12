Texas Instruments Introduces MSPM0C1104 as the Smallest Available Microcontroller

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Texas Instruments has introduced the MSPM0C1104, which it describes as the world’s smallest microcontroller, expanding its MSPM0 MCU portfolio. Measuring only 1.38mm², this wafer chip-scale package MCU is 38% smaller than existing alternatives. It is designed for applications where board space is limited, such as medical wearables and personal electronics, while maintaining functionality.

The MSPM0C1104 includes a 24MHz Arm Cortex-M0+ core, 16KB of flash memory, 1KB of SRAM, a 12-bit ADC with three channels, and six GPIO pins. It also supports standard communication interfaces, including UART, SPI, and I2C.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Additional features include 5V-tolerant I/Os, a 1-channel DMA controller, a CRC-16 accelerator, and various timers, including a 16-bit advanced timer and two 16-bit general-purpose timers. The built-in high-speed oscillator provides an accuracy range of -2% to +1.2%, reducing the need for an external crystal.





MSPM0C1104 Block Diagram

(click image to enlarge)

The MSPM0C110x microcontrollers are part of TI’s ultra-low-power 32-bit MCU family, designed for cost efficiency while integrating high-performance analog peripherals. These MCUs operate in an extended temperature range from -40°C to 125°C and support supply voltages from 1.62V to 3.6V.

The devices also include an on-chip temperature sensor and intelligent digital peripherals such as a windowed watchdog timer. Communication support extends to protocols including LIN, IrDA, DALI, Manchester, smart card, SMBus, and PMBus.

According to Vinay Agarwal, Vice President and General Manager of MSP Microcontrollers at TI, compact systems such as earbuds and medical probes require efficient use of board space. The MSPM0C1104 aims to address this by offering a small footprint while retaining essential microcontroller capabilities.





LP-MSPM0L1306 vs LP-MSPM0C1104

(click image to enlarge)

As part of TI’s broader MSPM0 MCU portfolio, the MSPM0C1104 is designed to provide a range of computing and analog peripheral options. The portfolio includes pin-to-pin compatible package options to support scalability across different applications while maintaining cost efficiency. The MSPM0 series starts at $0.16 in 1,000-unit quantities, with multiple configurations available.

For development, TI provides a software development kit, hardware prototyping tools, and reference designs. The Zero Code Studio tool allows users to configure and implement MCU applications without extensive coding. The MSPM0 series is also supported by the Code Composer Studio IDE and TI’s MSP Academy training resources. Additionally, development kits such as the MSPM0C1104 LaunchPad are available, along with online support through the TI E2E support forums.





LP-MSPM0L1306 vs LP-MSPM0C1104

(click image to enlarge)

The MSPM0C1104 LaunchPad Development Kit ( LP-MSPM0C1104 ) provides an easy-to-use evaluation module for the MCU. It includes an onboard TI XDS110 Debug Probe for programming and debugging, along with a back-channel UART for USB-to-PC communication. The board is compact, measuring 4cm × 6cm compared to the standard 6cm × 10cm LaunchPad size.

It features a 20-pin BoosterPack Plug-in Module header, an RC filter for ADC input or PWM DAC output, a user button, and an LED. The kit is USB-powered and designed for seamless integration with PC IDEs and programming tools, allowing users to start developing immediately.

Specifications listed for the MSPM0C1104:

Core: Arm 32-bit Cortex-M0+ CPU, frequency up to 24MHz

Memory: 16KB of flash memory 1KB of SRAM

High-Performance Analog Peripherals: One ADC with up to 10 external channels ADC resolution: 1.7Msps at 10-bit or 1.5Msps at 12-bit with VDD as the voltage reference Configurable internal ADC voltage reference: 1.4V or 2.5V Integrated temperature sensor Integrated supply monitor

Optimized Low-Power Modes: RUN mode: 87µA/MHz STOP mode: 609µA at 4MHz, 311µA at 32kHz STANDBY mode: 5µA with SRAM retention SHUTDOWN mode: 200nA

Intelligent Digital Peripherals: 1-channel DMA controller dedicated for ADC Three timers supporting up to 14 PWM channels One 16-bit advanced timer with deadband support for up to 8 PWM channels One 16-bit general-purpose timer with 4 capture/compare channels One 16-bit general-purpose timer with 2 capture/compare channels Windowed watchdog timer BEEPER generating 1kHz, 2kHz, 4kHz, or 8kHz square waves

Enhanced Communication Interfaces: One UART interface supporting LIN, IrDA, DALI, smart card, Manchester, and low-power operation in STANDBY mode One I2C interface supporting FM+ (1Mbps), SMBus, PMBus, and wakeup from STOP mode One SPI interface supporting up to 12Mbps

Clock System: Internal 24MHz oscillator with an accuracy from -2% to +1.2% (SYSOSC) Internal 32kHz low-frequency oscillator (LFOSC)

Data Integrity: Cyclic redundancy checker (CRC-16)

Flexible I/O Features: Up to 18 GPIOs Two 5V-tolerant open-drain I/Os

Development Support: 2-pin serial wire debug (SWD)

Operating Characteristics: Extended temperature range: –40°C to 125°C Supply voltage range: 1.62V to 3.6V

Package Options: 20-pin TSSOP (PW) 20-pin VSSOP (DGS) 20-pin WQFN (RUK) 16-pin SOT (DYY) 8-pin SOT (DDF) 8-pin WSON (DSG) 8-pin DSBGA (YCJ)



Further information

TI will showcase the MSPM0C1104 MCU along with other technologies at Embedded World 2025, taking place from March 11-13 in Nuremberg, Germany. The exhibit will feature demonstrations of real-time monitoring, connectivity solutions, and open-source software development for embedded systems. Preproduction quantities of the MSPM0C1104 MCU are now available, with additional technical details and documentation accessible on TI’s website and in the official announcement.

Available variants include the MSPS003F4 with 16KB flash and 1KB RAM, the MSPS003F3 with 8KB flash and 1KB RAM, the MSPM0C1104 with 16KB flash and 1KB RAM, and the MSPM0C1103 with 8KB flash and 1KB RAM.