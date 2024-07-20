All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Tenstorrent Unveils Next Generation Wormhole-based Developer Kits and Workstations

Jul 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 54 views

Tenstorrent has announced the launch of its next-generation Wormhole chip, now featured in PCIe cards and workstations designed for scalable multi-chip development. These products leverage Tenstorrent’s powerful open-source software stacks, offering significant advancements for AI software development.

Following the launch of their first Grayskull AI Dev kits in March 2024, Tenstorrent has introduced new products, including the TT-QuietBox Developer Workstation, Wormhole-based N300 Developer Kit PCIe Card, Wormhole n150 Developer Kit (Single Processor), Wormhole n300 Developer Kit (Dual Processors), and TT-LoudBox Developer Workstation (Four Wormhole n300s, Eight Processors).

The n150s model features a single Wormhole ASIC with 72 Tensix Cores operating at an AI clock speed of 1 GHz. It includes 108MB of SRAM and 12GB of GDDR6 memory, providing a memory speed of 12 GT/sec and a bandwidth of 288 GB/sec. This configuration delivers 262 TeraFLOPs (FP8) of performance while consuming 160W of power. Connectivity options include 2x Warp 100 Bridge and 2x QSFP-DD 400GbE, interfacing via PCI Express 4.0 x16. Cooling is passive by default, with an optional active cooling kit available.


Wormhole n150s
(click image to enlarge)

The n300s incorporates dual Wormhole ASICs, each hosting 64 Tensix Cores for a total of 128 cores, maintaining the same AI clock speed of 1 GHz. It doubles the SRAM to 192MB (96MB per ASIC) and the memory to 24GB GDDR6, with a memory speed of 12 GT/sec and bandwidth of 576 GB/sec. This model achieves 466 TeraFLOPs (FP8) and has a total board power of 300W. Like the n150s, it offers the same connectivity options and PCI Express 4.0 x16 interface. Cooling options are similar, with passive cooling standard and an active kit sold separately.


Wormhole n300s
(click image to enlarge)

The TT-QuietBox is a liquid-cooled desktop workstation designed for developers running, testing, and developing AI models or porting libraries for high-performance computing. Priced at $15,000, it combines top-tier performance with whisper-quiet operation, ideal for remote work or office environments. Equipped with four Tenstorrent Wormhole n300 cards, the TT-QuietBox features eight Wormhole Tensix Processors connected via an Ethernet-based mesh topology.

This setup supports a 96GB memory pool, capable of handling single models up to 80 billion parameters and multiple models up to 20 billion parameters. The system includes an AMD EPYC 8124P processor, 512GB of DDR5-4800 ECC RDIMM memory, and 4TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 storage. Connectivity features include RJ45 10GBase-T and 1GBase-T ports, multiple USB ports, a COM port, a VGA port, and IPMI for remote management.


TT-QuietBox (left) & TT-LoudBox (right)
(click image to enlarge)

The TT-LoudBox is a 4U rack-mounted or desktop workstation designed for developers focused on running, testing, and developing AI models or porting libraries for HPC. Priced at $12,000, it is equipped with four Tenstorrent Wormhole n300s cards, providing a total of eight Wormhole Tensix Processors. Its Ethernet-based mesh topology supports a 96GB memory pool, capable of handling single-user/single models up to 80 billion parameters and multiple-user/multiple models up to 20 billion parameters.

Unlike the TT-QuietBox, this system features two Intel Xeon Silver 4309Y processors, 512GB of DDR4-3200 ECC RDIMM memory, and 3.8TB of U.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 storage. Connectivity options include 2 RJ45 10GBase-T ports, multiple USB ports, a COM port, a VGA port, and IPMI for remote management.

Both the TT-QuietBox and TT-LoudBox are supported by open-source SDKs TT-Buda for high-level development and TT-Metalium for low-level development. The n150 and n300 developer kits support various data precision formats, including FP8, FP16, BF16, and output-only FP32 for floating point; BFP2, BFP4, and BFP8 for block floating point; INT8 and output-only INT32 for integer; UINT8 for unsigned integer; TF32 for TensorFloat; and VTF19 and VFP32 for vector formats, enhancing their versatility for AI and computing tasks.

Further Information

The Wormhole n150s costs $999, the Wormhole n300s is priced at $1,399, the TT-QuietBox is available for $15,000, and the TT-LoudBox is priced at $12,000.

