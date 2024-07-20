Tenstorrent Unveils Next Generation Wormhole-based Developer Kits and Workstations

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Tenstorrent has announced the launch of its next-generation Wormhole chip, now featured in PCIe cards and workstations designed for scalable multi-chip development. These products leverage Tenstorrent’s powerful open-source software stacks, offering significant advancements for AI software development.

Following the launch of their first Grayskull AI Dev kits in March 2024, Tenstorrent has introduced new products, including the TT-QuietBox Developer Workstation, Wormhole-based N300 Developer Kit PCIe Card, Wormhole n150 Developer Kit (Single Processor), Wormhole n300 Developer Kit (Dual Processors), and TT-LoudBox Developer Workstation (Four Wormhole n300s, Eight Processors).

The n150s model features a single Wormhole ASIC with 72 Tensix Cores operating at an AI clock speed of 1 GHz. It includes 108MB of SRAM and 12GB of GDDR6 memory, providing a memory speed of 12 GT/sec and a bandwidth of 288 GB/sec. This configuration delivers 262 TeraFLOPs (FP8) of performance while consuming 160W of power. Connectivity options include 2x Warp 100 Bridge and 2x QSFP-DD 400GbE, interfacing via PCI Express 4.0 x16. Cooling is passive by default, with an optional active cooling kit available.