Techbase offers Remote Raspberry Pi CM4 Program

Jul 30, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 265 views

Techbase is a Polish-based company tackling global chip shortage and supply chain issues with a remote platform to speed up development. As of now, the devices offered for remote access are the ModBerry 500 CM4 and the ClusBerry-2M.

The ModBerry 500 CM4 is an industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 powered by the quad-core Cortex A72. This device can be highly customized with upgraded RAM, eMMC flash and other peripherals. LinuxGizmos covered this device last year, however the specs will also be listed at the end of the article for reference. 

ModBerry 500 CM4
(click image to enlarge)

According to the announcement, anybody can participate in the remote program. However, the program it’s more tailored to software developers, start-ups and customers interested in RPi solutions but aren’t able to obtain CM4 modules from suppliers.

The embedded devices are physically located in Techbase’s headquarters in Poland. These devices will be available for testing for about a month and can be connected to sensors and meters specified by customers. Once the trial expires, it can be renewed or customers can decide to purchase the devices instead. 


ClusBerry-2M
(click image to enlarge)

The company is also providing Docker and K3s Lightweight Kubernetes as software cluster management tools. Techbase also pledged to “offer complete support for the entire process, from remote access to the solution, user manual for devices, servers and selection of appropriate hardware devices.”

The relevant specs of the ModBerry 500 CM4 are listed below. Lastly, Techbase also mentioned these devices can interface with wireless modems, Google Coral Edge TPU modules, etc. The ClusBerry-2M seems to be two ModBerry 500 CM4 devices in one enclosure.


Add-ons
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for ModBerry 500 CM4 include:

  • Processor Supported:
    • CM4, quad-core Cortex-A72 (up to 1.5GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • Up to 32B eMMC
    • Up to 1TB NVMe 
  • Display:
    • 0.96 inch LCD SPI (160×80, ST7735)
  • Camera:
    • HiMax HM01B0 (up to QVGA 320×240 @60fps)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 (internal) or 
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 (external)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • Up to 12x AI-PRO (24-bits analog inputs)
    • Up to 12x AO-PRO (16-bits analog outputs)
    • Up to 36x DIO
    • Up to 8x RS-232/485
    • mBus 400(up to 400 dev.)
  • Other Features:
    • Watchdog, RTC w/ battery
    • Basic, Standard or Advanced cooling system
    • UPS SuperCap SC-04
  • Power:
    •  9 to 30V DC
  • Dimensions:
    • 106 x 91 x 61mm

 Further information

According to a representative from Techbase, the program is free for trial use. For additional details about the remote program refer to their website, their sales department at [email protected] or the live chat at https://iiot-shop.com.

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

