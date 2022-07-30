Techbase offers Remote Raspberry Pi CM4 Program

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Techbase is a Polish-based company tackling global chip shortage and supply chain issues with a remote platform to speed up development. As of now, the devices offered for remote access are the ModBerry 500 CM4 and the ClusBerry-2M.

The ModBerry 500 CM4 is an industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 powered by the quad-core Cortex A72. This device can be highly customized with upgraded RAM, eMMC flash and other peripherals. LinuxGizmos covered this device last year, however the specs will also be listed at the end of the article for reference.