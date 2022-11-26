T-Mobile launches IoT Kit supporting 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and BLE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

T-Mobile recently launched their first developer kit designed to speed up the development of IoT applications that require “transmitting small amounts of data over long periods of time.” The DevEdge is powered by a Cortex-M4 processor, wireless connectivity, diverse sensors and it runs on a Zephyr-based SDK.

According to the datasheet, the DevEdge Dev Kit is built around the 32-bit EFM32 Pearl Gecko microcontroller.

