T-Mobile launches IoT Kit supporting 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and BLE

T-Mobile launches IoT Kit supporting 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and BLENov 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 65 views
T-Mobile recently launched their first developer kit designed to speed up the development of IoT applications that require “transmitting small amounts of data over long periods of time.” The DevEdge is powered by a Cortex-M4 processor, wireless connectivity, diverse sensors and it runs on a Zephyr-based SDK.
According to the datasheet, the DevEdge Dev Kit is built around the 32-bit EFM32 Pearl Gecko microcontroller.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- SiLabs EFM32 Pearl Gecko — Arm Cortex-M4 (up to 40MHz); Up to 1024 kB Flash, 256kB RAM;64 μA/MHz in Active Mode, 2.1 μA sleep w/ RTC & RAM retention