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T-Bao Compact Device Featuring ESP32 and K210 Microcontrollers with 2MP Camera and 1.54″ Touch LCD

Nov 16, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 244 views

The LILYGO T-Bao K210 is a compact device that integrates the ESP32 and K210 microcontrollers, providing advanced capabilities such as face recognition. It features a 1.54″ capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 240×240 and a 2-megapixel camera.

The device incorporates the ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3 chip, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX6 processor running at 240 MHz, 16MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM, and supports connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V4.2 + BLE.

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Complementing the ESP32 is the K210 microcontroller, a 64-bit RISC-V dual-core processor with an FPU, enabling hardware-accelerated tasks like face recognition.

K210 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The hardware features a 2-megapixel OV2640 camera with a rolling shutter supporting a resolution of 1600 x 1200 (UXGA) and 180-degree rotation, a MAX98357A I2S audio amplifier delivering 3.2W output at 4Ω, and motor control support provided by the DRV8833 driver.

For power management and motion sensing, the device integrates an I2C-connected AXP202 PMU and an MPU6050 6-axis sensor featuring a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer.

With dimensions of 53 x 64 mm, the device supports 5V USB charging at 500 mA and allows for replacing a 9V battery. It is also compatible with modular setups, including LEGO building blocks.

T-Bao peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

For mobility, the T-Bao K210 integrates two caster wheels and two smaller red wheels, enabling movement as shown in the image above.

Further information

The T-Bao K210 is priced at $80.69 and can be purchased from the LILYGO website or their AliExpress page.

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