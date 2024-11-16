T-Bao Compact Device Featuring ESP32 and K210 Microcontrollers with 2MP Camera and 1.54″ Touch LCD

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The LILYGO T-Bao K210 is a compact device that integrates the ESP32 and K210 microcontrollers, providing advanced capabilities such as face recognition. It features a 1.54″ capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 240×240 and a 2-megapixel camera.

The device incorporates the ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3 chip, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX6 processor running at 240 MHz, 16MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM, and supports connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V4.2 + BLE.

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Complementing the ESP32 is the K210 microcontroller, a 64-bit RISC-V dual-core processor with an FPU, enabling hardware-accelerated tasks like face recognition.