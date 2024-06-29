All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering

Jun 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 55 views

The Synaptics Astra platform introduces the SL-Series of AI-native IoT processors, utilizing Arm Cortex A-series CPUs. These SoCs are tailored for the IoT commercial market, featuring hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing in audio, video, and speech.

The Synaptics SL1680 delivers robust performance with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 and integrated GPU, ideal for IoT applications. It boasts a 7.9 TOPS NPU for edge AI, supports versatile video codecs, and provides comprehensive connectivity including Gbit Ethernet and PCIe. With advanced security and power management, it aims at smart appliances, home security systems, digital signage, and industrial controls.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Synaptics SL1680 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Synaptics SL1640 features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 and an integrated Imagination GE9920 GPU, optimized for efficient edge AI with a 1.6+ TOPS NPU. It supports H.264 and H.265 video codecs and offers key security measures, including a Base Crypto Module. With versatile connectivity options and advanced audio processing, this processor is suited for smart home appliances, enterprise conferencing, and digital signage.

Synaptics SL1640 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Synaptics SL1620 features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor capable of up to 1.9 GHz and an integrated GPU for superior 3D/2D graphics. This processor supports both DDR3 and DDR4 memory and includes far-field voice processing. It provides dual-display support and extensive connectivity options, including Gbit Ethernet.

According to the product brief, the SL1620 is equipped with Linux OS, advanced audio algorithms, and a variety of peripherals. It also utilizes a companion Synaptics SoC for enhanced connectivity and audio front-end management, making it ideal for multimedia conferencing, smart appliances, and digital signage applications.

Synaptics SL1620 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The development board is designed for compatibility with all these models and is well-equipped for versatile applications. It features multiple USB ports, including USB-C and USB-A, an RJ45 interface with 1000Base-T support, and HDMI for display outputs.

Additionally, it includes MIPI DSI connections for camera and display integration, a 40-pin GPIO for further expansion, a 260-pin SODIMM interface, JTAG, and SD-Boot options. Power over Ethernet capabilities further enhance its utility in networked and power-constrained environments.

Astra Machina Kit Interfaces
(click images to enlarge)

For comprehensive technical support, visit the Synaptics Astra Wiki pages which offer resources including Getting Started guides and Astra Yocto Linux documentation.

Further information

The Astra Machina Kits for the SL1620, SL1640, and SL1680 models are available for purchase at €249.00 each from the CODICO website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...