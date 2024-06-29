Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Synaptics Astra platform introduces the SL-Series of AI-native IoT processors, utilizing Arm Cortex A-series CPUs. These SoCs are tailored for the IoT commercial market, featuring hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing in audio, video, and speech.

The Synaptics SL1680 delivers robust performance with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 and integrated GPU, ideal for IoT applications. It boasts a 7.9 TOPS NPU for edge AI, supports versatile video codecs, and provides comprehensive connectivity including Gbit Ethernet and PCIe. With advanced security and power management, it aims at smart appliances, home security systems, digital signage, and industrial controls.