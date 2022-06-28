STEPFPGA supports Verilog on cloud-based IDE and Lattice’s Diamond IDE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The STEPFPGA MXO2Core is a compact platform based on the Lattice MX02-4000 FPGA. The low cost device is loaded with several I/O peripherals and it’s targeted towards FPGA beginners. The STEPFGA costs around $46 through a Kickstarter campaign that already surpassed its funding goal.



According to the developer company called EIM Technology, the STEPFPGA MXO2Core is an immersion gold four-layer PCB that it’s built around the Lattice MX02-4000. The learning board features a base clock frequency of 12MHz and maximum clock frequency up to 400MHz (boosted by internal PLL) and up to 36 GPIO pins.

STEPFPGA MXO2Core board (left) and pinout (right)

The STEPFPGA MXO2Core provides two seven-segment displays, two RGB LEDS, eight red LEDs, four toggle switches, eight push-buttons and a USB type-c used for programming.

STEPFPGA MXO2Core demo

The company also offers a Web-based IDE to create projects based on Verilog. Additionally, the WebIDE contains basic project examples including full adders, decoders, segment displays, etc. EIM Technology recommends using Lattice’s Diamond IDE for more complex projects.

Preview of table of contents (left) and book illustration example (right)

For an additional cost, the company will supply a book with hands-on experiments using motors, sensors and other electronics. The book doesn’t seem to be finished yet, but they released a preview of the table of contents.

Specifications listed for the STEPFPGA MXO2Core include:

FPGA Chip: Lattice LCMXO2-4000HC

Resources: 4320 LUTs 92Kbit Block RAM 64Kbit Flash

USB: 1x USB Type C (for programming)

I/O Peripherals: 2x RGB LEDs, 8x Red LEDs 4x Toggle switches 8x Push buttons 2x Seven-segment displays

Hard IP cores: SPI, I2C, Timers

Soft Cores: MICO8/32, 8051

Software: WebIDE, Diamond IDE



Further information

The STEPFGA starts at $46 for the board only and $85 for the pledge that includes both the digital book and the board. Shipping to the U.S costs an additional $12 and $15 to other countries. For more information, refer to the STEPFPGA Kickstarter project.