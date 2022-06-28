STEPFPGA supports Verilog on cloud-based IDE and Lattice’s Diamond IDE

STEPFPGA supports Verilog on cloud-based IDE and Lattice’s Diamond IDEJun 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 134 views
The STEPFPGA MXO2Core is a compact platform based on the Lattice MX02-4000 FPGA. The low cost device is loaded with several I/O peripherals and it’s targeted towards FPGA beginners. The STEPFGA costs around $46 through a Kickstarter campaign that already surpassed its funding goal.
According to the developer company called EIM Technology, the STEPFPGA MXO2Core is an immersion gold four-layer PCB that it’s built around the Lattice MX02-4000. The learning board features a base clock frequency of 12MHz and maximum clock frequency up to 400MHz (boosted by internal PLL) and up to 36 GPIO pins.
The STEPFPGA MXO2Core provides two seven-segment displays, two RGB LEDS, eight red LEDs, four toggle switches, eight push-buttons and a USB type-c used for programming.
For an additional cost, the company will supply a book with hands-on experiments using motors, sensors and other electronics. The book doesn’t seem to be finished yet, but they released a preview of the table of contents.
Specifications listed for the STEPFPGA MXO2Core include:
- FPGA Chip:
- Lattice LCMXO2-4000HC
- Resources:
- 4320 LUTs
- 92Kbit Block RAM
- 64Kbit Flash
- USB:
- 1x USB Type C (for programming)
- I/O Peripherals:
- 2x RGB LEDs, 8x Red LEDs
- 4x Toggle switches
- 8x Push buttons
- 2x Seven-segment displays
- Hard IP cores:
- SPI, I2C, Timers
- Soft Cores:
- MICO8/32, 8051
- Software:
- WebIDE, Diamond IDE
Further information
The STEPFGA starts at $46 for the board only and $85 for the pledge that includes both the digital book and the board. Shipping to the U.S costs an additional $12 and $15 to other countries. For more information, refer to the STEPFPGA Kickstarter project.
