All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

StarBook Mk VI integrates Ryzen 7 5800U and ships with Linux

Aug 21, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 328 views

Star Labs has recently launched the StarBook Mk VI which can accommodate the Ryzen 7 58000U and supports several Linux distributions. Alternatively, the Starbook can integrate Intel 12th gen processors (i.e. i3-1220P, i7-1260P).

The StarBook Mk VI can be configured to integrate one of the three following processors:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i3-1220P 2P+8E/10T, P-Cores: up to 4.40GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.30GHz, 12MB Intel® Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP) and Intel® UHD Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz).
  • i7-1260P 4P+8E/12T, P-Cores: up to 4.70GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.4GHz, 18MB Intel® Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP) and Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz).
  • Ryzen 7 5800U 8C/16T, P-Cores: 1.90GHz – 4.40GHz, (base: 25W TDP, turbo: 45W TDP) and AMD Radeon Graphics

The StarBook Mk VI features a 14-inch LED-backlit matte display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. This laptop can also support up to two displays with [email protected] resolution. The base model comes with 8GB of DDR4 but it can be configured up to 64GB of RAM.


StarBook Mk VI front
(click image to enlarge)

Similarly, the default storage capacity is 240GB of SATA SSD up to 1TB of Gen4 PCIe SSD. For wireless connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi 6 (up to 2.4Gbps) and Bluetooth 5.3. 

The I/O peripherals found on the left side of the laptop include a USB Type-C, and HDMI port, a USB Type-A and a DC charging jack. The opposite side features a Micro SD slot, a USB 3.0, a USB 2.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack. The trackpad also features a built-in fingerprint reader. 


StarBook Mk VI side (left) and top view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

According to the product page, the Starbook can be shipped with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, Mint 20.3, Manjaro 21.0, Zorin OS 16 and elementary OS 6. The product can also be configured with Windows 10 or later for an additional price. Refer to this page for additional info about the operating systems supported by this laptop.


Operating Systems supported
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product page, the StarBook Mk VI can be shipped with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, Mint 20.3, Manjaro 21.0, Zorin OS 16 and elementary OS 6. The product can also be configured with Windows 10 or later for an additional price. Refer to this page for additional info about the operating systems supported by this laptop.

Specifications listed for the StarBook Mk VI include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 64GB 3200MHz DDR4 (G.Skill Ripjaws)
    • Up to 1000GB Gen4 PCIe SSD 
    • 1x Micro SD memory card reader
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 14” LED-backlit matte display w/ IPS technology
    • 1920 x 1080 resolution
    • 16:9 aspect ratio
    • Stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1080p HD camera
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (up to 2.4Gbps)
    • Bluetooth 5.3
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type A
    • 1x USB Type C 
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0 
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 (Infineon OPTIGA SLB9670)
  • Firmware: 
    • AMI Aptio V
    • coreboot
  • OS:
    • Ubuntu 20.04, Mint 6.1, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS
    • Manjaro 21.0 XFCE, 
    • Zorin OS 16.1, elementary OS 6.1
    • Windows 10
  • Power:
    • Up to 14 hours battery
    • 65Wh LiPo battery
    • 65W USB-C Power adapter
  • Dimensions:
    • 1.80 x 32.63 x 22.04 cm
  • Weight:
    • 1.4Kg

 Further information

The 14-inch StarBook Mk VI comes with a 65W power adapter, a USB-C to DC jack charging cable and a detachable plug. The device also includes one-year limited warranty & technical support. The setup with the Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB and 256GB SSD storage is available for around$1185. For more details, see the product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...