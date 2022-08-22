StarBook Mk VI integrates Ryzen 7 5800U and ships with Linux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Star Labs has recently launched the StarBook Mk VI which can accommodate the Ryzen 7 58000U and supports several Linux distributions. Alternatively, the Starbook can integrate Intel 12th gen processors (i.e. i3-1220P, i7-1260P).



The StarBook Mk VI can be configured to integrate one of the three following processors:

i3-1220P — 2P+8E/10T, P-Cores: up to 4.40GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.30GHz, 12MB Intel® Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP) and Intel® UHD Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz).

i7-1260P — 4P+8E/12T, P-Cores: up to 4.70GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.4GHz, 18MB Intel® Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP) and Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz).

Ryzen 7 5800U — 8C/16T, P-Cores: 1.90GHz – 4.40GHz, (base: 25W TDP, turbo: 45W TDP) and AMD Radeon Graphics

The StarBook Mk VI features a 14-inch LED-backlit matte display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. This laptop can also support up to two displays with [email protected] resolution. The base model comes with 8GB of DDR4 but it can be configured up to 64GB of RAM.