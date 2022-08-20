All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Sparkfun’s IoT Redboard features R3 form factor and supports FreeRTOS

Aug 19, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 305 views

The IoT Redboard by SparkFun features a ES32 WROOM module enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. This development kit also provides an SD Card for data logging, a USB type-C, a Qwiic connector, a battery gauge and several other peripherals. 

The ESP32 module found in the IoT Redboard is the ESP32-D0WD-V3 which features a dual-core Xtensa LX6 MCU. The base frequency starts at 80MHz and it can be adjusted up to 240MHz. The LX6 MCU has also been seen in other boards already (i.e. BomberCat, FireBeetle 2). According to the product page, the device includes 448KB ROM, 520 SRAM and 16KB SRAM in RTC.

IoT Redboard front
(click image to enlarge)

The Redboard supports 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi which has a bit rate up to 150Mbps and 0.4µs guard interval support. The device also supports Bluetooth BR/EDR as well as Bluetooth Low Energy. 

The peripherals found on this device include UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, SDIO, LED/Motor PWM, capacitive touch sensor, ADC, DAC and TWAI support.


IoT Redboard back
(click image to enlarge)

There are four ways to power up the board, for example, via USB-C, using a barrel jack connector, through the power pins on the edge of the board or by connecting a LiPo battery. The Redboard also provides a LiPo charging circuit and an Alert jumper to interface with the battery fuel gauge. 


IoT Redboard indicator LEDs (left) and jumpers (right)
(click images to enlarge)

For debugging, the Redboard provides JTAG pins and a couple of indicator LEDs found along the board. The board also provides up to 14 solder jumpers which allows additional capabilities (i.e. SD Card Insertion, daisy chaining Qwiic devices, etc.). For documentation, refer to the Hookup Guide using this link or SparkFun’s GitHub repository. 

The company also mentioned that “the operating system is FreeRTOS with LwIP; TLS 1.2 with hardware acceleration is built in as well. Secure (encrypted) over the air (OTA) upgrade is also supported, so that users can upgrade their products even after their release, at minimum cost and effort.”

IoT Redboard showcase
Specifications listed for the IoT Redboard include:

  • Processor System:
    • ESP32-S2FN4R2, Xtensa LX6 dual-core 32-bit processor (up to 240 MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 448KB ROM
    • 520KB SRAM
    • 16KB in RTC
    • 4/8/16 MB SPI flash
    • SD Card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi (up to 150Mbps)
    • A-MPDU and A-MSDU aggregation
    • 0.4µs guard interval support
    • Bluetooth V4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Qwiic connector
    • UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, TWAI support
    • LED PWM, Motor PWM, IR, ADC, DAC support
    • Capacitive touch sensor, IR, Pulse counter
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
  • Other Features:
    • 40MHz crystal oscillator
  • Power:
    • 5V (via USB Type-C)
    • 7V to 15V (via barrel jack)
    • 5V/3.3V (via 5V or 3.3V pins)
    • 2-pin JST connector for LiPo battery
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 50 x 50mm

Further information

The IoT Redboard is available for $29.95 on SparkFun’s website

