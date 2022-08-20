Sparkfun’s IoT Redboard features R3 form factor and supports FreeRTOS

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The IoT Redboard by SparkFun features a ES32 WROOM module enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. This development kit also provides an SD Card for data logging, a USB type-C, a Qwiic connector, a battery gauge and several other peripherals.

The ESP32 module found in the IoT Redboard is the ESP32-D0WD-V3 which features a dual-core Xtensa LX6 MCU. The base frequency starts at 80MHz and it can be adjusted up to 240MHz. The LX6 MCU has also been seen in other boards already (i.e. BomberCat, FireBeetle 2). According to the product page, the device includes 448KB ROM, 520 SRAM and 16KB SRAM in RTC.