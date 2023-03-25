SparkFun Thing Plus module supports Bluetooth 5 Low Energy

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The SparkFun Thing Plus NINA-B306 is a compact embedded device optimized for portable and wireless applications. This product is enabled with BLE 5.0 connectivity and it features a MicroSD card slot, 6-DoF IMU, an Environmental sensor and LiPo battery management.

According to the datasheet, the NINA-B306 module integrates a Arm Cortex M4 with FPU, 1MB Flash and 256kB RAM. Additionally, the NINA-B306 features an internal PCB antenna from Proant AB with extensive range (~1400m).