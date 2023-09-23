All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SparkFun launches IoT Brushless motor driver

Sep 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 240 views

SparkFun has recently unveiled an ESP32-based development board specifically designed for precise control of a Three Phase Brushless Gimbal Motor. This versatile product can be used for a wide range of applications, including robotics, drones, and more.

The Wiki pages for this product indicate that the module integrates the ESP32-D0WDQ6 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems.

  • ESP32-WROOM-32U — Dual core Xtensa 32-bit LX6 (up to 240MHz); 520 KB SRAM, 448 KB ROM; 16MB of Embedded SPI Flash

 
TMC6300 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The motor which is part of the development kit is described as a 3-phase, 8-poles DC brushless motor with an operating voltage range of 6.0V to 8.0V DC.

The development board also includes an Analog Devices TMC6300 current driver for 3-phase BLDC/PMSM Motors up to 2A peak and integrated charge-pump.

 

 

Some of the sensors on the board are the TI TMAG5273 3-axis hall-effect sensor (12-bit, I2C) and the INA240 current sensor for measurements between the TMC6300 and the gimbal motor. 

According to SparkFun, the other current sensor, “MCP6021 is used on the low-side current measurement of the TMC63000’s half-bridges.” 

For documentation and Arduino examples, refer to the SparkFun’s Wiki pages.

SparkFun IoT Brushless Motor Driver
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the SparkFun IoT Brushless Motor Driver include:

  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Transceiver (up to 150Mbps)
    • Integrated dual-mode
    • Bluetooth (Bluetooth v4.2 and BLE)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • WS2812 RGB LED
    • 3-Pin JST Connector
    • 4x Buttons
    • 1x Qwiic Connector
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • INA240 Current Sense Amplifier
    • MCP6021 Operational Amplifier
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 2.40” x 3.35”

Further information

The IoT Brushless Motor Driver can be obtained for $89.95 from the SparkFun online store.

Please comment here...