SparkFun launches IoT Brushless motor driver

SparkFun launches IoT Brushless motor driverSep 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 240 views
SparkFun has recently unveiled an ESP32-based development board specifically designed for precise control of a Three Phase Brushless Gimbal Motor. This versatile product can be used for a wide range of applications, including robotics, drones, and more.
The Wiki pages for this product indicate that the module integrates the ESP32-D0WDQ6 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems.
- ESP32-WROOM-32U — Dual core Xtensa 32-bit LX6 (up to 240MHz); 520 KB SRAM, 448 KB ROM; 16MB of Embedded SPI Flash