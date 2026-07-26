SpacemiT MUSE Pi Pro is an octa-core RISC-V SBC with Armbian support

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The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.

The SpacemiT M1 processor handles general-purpose computing and AI inference workloads. The board is offered with LPDDR4X memory operating at 2400MT/s and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

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Storage expansion is provided through a microSD card slot supporting UHS-II and an M.2 Key-M connector for 2230-size NVMe drives. The M.2 slot uses a PCIe 2.0 ×2 interface and also supports PCIe-to-SATA adapters and other PCIe communication modules.



MUSE Pi Pro block diagram

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A full-size mini-PCIe slot provides PCIe 2.0 ×1 and USB 2.0 connectivity for cellular, wireless, and networking modules. The board additionally integrates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, with two antenna connectors positioned along its upper edge.

Display output is available through an HDMI 1.4 connector supporting resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 at 60Hz. A 15-pin, two-lane MIPI-DSI connector provides an additional display interface with an I²C control channel and touchscreen support. When both interfaces are connected, the MIPI display is used as the primary display by default.



MUSE Pi Pro dimensions

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For camera input, the MUSE Pi Pro includes one four-lane MIPI-CSI connector and one two-lane MIPI-CSI connector. The interfaces use 22-pin and 15-pin FFC connectors, respectively.

Wired connectivity consists of a Gigabit Ethernet port and four USB 3.0 Type-A host ports. A USB Type-C connector supports USB 2.0 device and OTG operation while also accepting USB Power Delivery input at 5V, 9V, or 12V and up to 3A.



MUSE Pi Pro pinout

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A 40-pin GPIO header exposes 3.3V GPIO and peripheral signals for UART, I²C, SPI, PWM, and other multiplexed functions. Two pins provide 5V output at up to 1A for fans or expansion hardware.

Other onboard features include a 3.5mm TRRS audio connector backed by an ES8326 codec, a UART debugging interface, a system-status LED, and power, reset, and firmware-download buttons. The status LED can report SPI flash, memory, kernel, and bootloader errors.



MUSE Pi Pro bottom view

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The MUSE Pi Pro supports UEFI booting from eMMC, NVMe storage, USB drives, and microSD cards. Firmware can be installed through the USB Type-C port using SpacemiT’s Titan Flasher utility or the fastboot command.



MUSE Pi Pro top view

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Software support includes SpacemiT’s Bianbu Desktop Linux distribution, Ubuntu, Fedora, Deepin, openKylin, and Armbian.

SpacemiT maintains a wiki-based documentation section with a user guide, GPIO and interface pinouts, UEFI configuration instructions, firmware-flashing procedures, and hardware design resources.

Specifications listed for the MUSE Pi Pro include:

Processor: SpacemiT M1 SoC

8× 64-bit RISC-V cores 2.0 TOPS AI processing capability

Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 microSD card slot

Expansion: 1× M.2 Key-M slot 1× full-size mini-PCIe slot

Display: 1× HDMI 1.4 1× 2-lane MIPI DSI connector

Camera: 1× 4-lane MIPI CSI connector 1× 2-lane MIPI CSI connector

Networking: 1× Gigabit Ethernet port

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 2× antenna connectors

I/O: 40-pin GPIO header TTL UART debug header

USB: 4× USB 3.0 Type-A host ports 1× USB 2.0 Type-C device/OTG port

Audio: 1× 3.5mm TRRS audio jack ES8326 audio codec

Other Features:

Power button Reset button Flash button

Power: USB Power Delivery input 5V, 9V, or 12V at up to 3A

Operating temperature: Consumer-grade: -20°C to 70°C Industrial-grade: -40°C to 85°C

Mechanical: 85 × 56 mm FEMTO-ITX form factor



Further Information