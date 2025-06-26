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SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

Jun 25, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 205 views

The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.

The processing unit includes an octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.22 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2.0 GHz. The module also integrates a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and a dedicated NPU capable of delivering 9.0 TOPS, supporting AI inference tasks in low-latency environments.

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MediaTek Genio 520 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Memory and storage configurations include 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, expandable up to 16GB, and 64GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with optional support for up to 128GB. These specifications enable fast data throughput and efficient multitasking for edge deployments.

Connectivity options feature built-in Wi-Fi 6E (2T2R), Bluetooth 5.3, and Gigabit Ethernet via RGMII. The design also supports external 5G modules, enhancing flexibility for connected applications.


SoM-SD520 SoM
(click image to enlarge)

Display interfaces include MIPI DSI (up to 2.5K60 or 2.5K120 with DSC), eDP (up to 4K60 with Merge), and DisplayPort (up to 4K60). The module provides two MIPI CSI camera interfaces, with support for a single ISP-enabled input.

Peripheral support includes 3x USB 2.0 ports, 2x USB 3.2 ports, 1x PCIe 2.0 interface, 2x UART (4-wire), 2x UART (2-wire), I2S, PDM (2-channel), 9x I2C, 2x SPI, 1x ADC, and multiple GPIO lines.


SoM-SD520 Carrier Board
(click image to enlarge)

The SoM-SD520 uses a 260-pin SO-DIMM form factor measuring 69.7mm by 50mm and weighs approximately 14 grams. It is rated for operating temperatures between 10°C and 50°C.

A reference carrier board is shown with a 260-pin SO-DIMM socket for the SoM-SD520. It features USB Type-A (including USB 3.0), HDMI, USB Type-C, microSD, and Ethernet ports. The layout also suggests support for MIPI interfaces and expansion headers for UART, GPIO, and camera modules.


SoM-SD520 Banner
(click image to enlarge)

The product page notes that software support includes Android 15 and Yocto 5.0 (Scarthgap), with the latter expected to be released in Q4 2025. This enables integration into a range of embedded Linux and Android environments.

Further Information

A representative from AMobile Solutions confirmed that the company is based in Taiwan and is a new entrant in the MediaTek-based System-on-Module space. The company plans to launch additional SoMs built on the MediaTek Genio 520 and the upcoming Genio 720 chipsets by mid-July. However, pricing details for the SoM-SD520 or future models were not disclosed.

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