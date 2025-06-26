SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT ApplicationsJun 25, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 205 views
The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.
The processing unit includes an octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.22 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2.0 GHz. The module also integrates a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and a dedicated NPU capable of delivering 9.0 TOPS, supporting AI inference tasks in low-latency environments.
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