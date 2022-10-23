All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SoM board features Allwinner H616 processor

Oct 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 251 views

BIGTREETECH has unveiled a compact board equipped with a 64-bit Allwinner H616 processor. Additionally, the company is offering a compatible PI4B adapter which gives access to one LAN port, dual Micro HDMI ports, one USB Type-C and other standard peripherals.

The System-on-Chip found on the BIGTREETECH CB1 board has the following specs:

  • Allwinner H616quad-core Cortex-A53, (up to 1.5GHz), two-cores Mali-G31 MP2 (up to 650MHz).


BIGTREETECH CB1
(click image to enlarge)

The product page mentions that this board is equipped with up to 1GB of DDR3L SDRAM, Wi-Fi 4, HDMI support (up to 4Kp60) and dual BTB (board-to-board) connectors to interface with the PI4B adapter board.

 As seen in the image below, the adapter board features the same form-factor as the Raspberry Pi 4 board. Additionally, the PI4B is also compatible with all versions of the Raspberry Pi CM4.


BIGTREETECH CB1 plus PI4B adapter board
(click image to enlarge)

Some of the peripherals shown on this Pi4B include four USB 2.0, two Micro HDMI ports, one DSI port, one CSI port , one MicroSD card reader and a LAN port. The board also provides one LAN port (up to 100Mbps) and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity. 

 
PI4BB adapter board
(click images to enlarge)

Documentation including OS image, kernel support and schematics can be found on the company’s GitHub repository. The product page also mentions that this board might support other ARM GNU/Linux distributions in addition to Windows 10 IoT.

 Further information

According to CNXSoftware, the BIGTREETECH CB1 SoM alone is available on Taobao for around $19.90 while the SoM plus the PI4B adapter costs $29.9. Additionally, both the SoM and the Pi4B can be bought on BIQU’s online store

