SoM board features Allwinner H616 processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

BIGTREETECH has unveiled a compact board equipped with a 64-bit Allwinner H616 processor. Additionally, the company is offering a compatible PI4B adapter which gives access to one LAN port, dual Micro HDMI ports, one USB Type-C and other standard peripherals.

The System-on-Chip found on the BIGTREETECH CB1 board has the following specs:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

