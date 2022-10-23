SoM board features Allwinner H616 processor

SoM board features Allwinner H616 processorOct 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 251 views
BIGTREETECH has unveiled a compact board equipped with a 64-bit Allwinner H616 processor. Additionally, the company is offering a compatible PI4B adapter which gives access to one LAN port, dual Micro HDMI ports, one USB Type-C and other standard peripherals.
The System-on-Chip found on the BIGTREETECH CB1 board has the following specs:
- Allwinner H616 – quad-core Cortex-A53, (up to 1.5GHz), two-cores Mali-G31 MP2 (up to 650MHz).