All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

SolidRun Hummingboard SBC with Hailo-8 AI processor

Oct 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 286 views

This month, SolidRun introduced the new Hummingboard development platform featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus System-on-Chip and the Hailo-8 processor with 26 TOPs AI performance. This solution is also compatible with well-known AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, Keras, etc.

At the core of this kit is the i.MX 8M Plus SOM along with the Hailo-8 M.2 PCIe module capable of delivering up to 28 TOPS (26 TOPS from Hailo-8 and 2 from i.MX8M Plus). The total power consumption is kept at 10 watts according to the product announcement.

  • NXP i.MX 8M Plus — quad-core ARM Cortex A53 (up to 1.8GHz)


HummingBoard 8P Edge AI block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The HUMMINGBOARD 8P EDGE AI kit includes various components, such as the Hummingboard 8P Carrier Board, SolidRun i.MX 8M Plus SOM (offered in 4GB or 8GB RAM options), Hailo-8 AI Accelerator M.2 module, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module with an antenna, heatsink, power adapter, and optional Basler daA3840-30mc image sensor for high-quality imaging and video capture.


HummingBoard 8P Edge AI accessories
(click image to enlarge)

This SBC solution combines high performance and low power usage, ensuring compatibility with popular AI frameworks like TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite, Keras, PyTorch, and ONNX to speed product development.


HummingBoard 8P Edge AI peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

SolidRun also indicates that the board ships “with the BSP pre-loaded on an SD card, setup is quick and easy, allowing users to quickly jump into testing their AI models with the Hailo-8 processor.”

Specifications listed for the HUMMINGBOARD 8P EDGE AI include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD slot
  • AI Accelerator:
    • M.2 Hailo-8
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000
    • 1x 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi and Bluetooth (2.4/5 GHz)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x Digital audio (Riser interface FPC connector)
    • 1x Onboard audio codec
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI
  • USB:
    • 1x Micro USB
    • 2x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Configurable push button
    • 3x LED indicators
    • RTC
  • Power:
    • 7V – 36V
    • PoE sink support 802.3af Class 0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 70mm (PCBA)
    • 120 x 80 x 30mm (enclosure)
    • Extruded aluminum enclosure

Further information

The HummingBoard 8P Edge AI is priced at $590.00 on the SolidRun online store. Refer to the SolidRun documentation for additional technical information for this product.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...