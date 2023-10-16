SolidRun Hummingboard SBC with Hailo-8 AI processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This month, SolidRun introduced the new Hummingboard development platform featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus System-on-Chip and the Hailo-8 processor with 26 TOPs AI performance. This solution is also compatible with well-known AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, Keras, etc.

At the core of this kit is the i.MX 8M Plus SOM along with the Hailo-8 M.2 PCIe module capable of delivering up to 28 TOPS (26 TOPS from Hailo-8 and 2 from i.MX8M Plus). The total power consumption is kept at 10 watts according to the product announcement.