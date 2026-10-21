Solder-down COM brings i.MX95 to Linux dev kit

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ADLINK’s I-Pi OSM IMX95 is an industrial development kit based on NXP’s six-core i.MX95 processor with an integrated 2 TOPS NPU. It pairs a solder-down OSM 1.2 module with a 4-inch carrier board, offering dual Gigabit Ethernet, display connectivity, and expansion options for edge AI applications.

The I-Pi OSM IMX95 integrates ADLINK’s OSM-IMX95 computer-on-module with the OSM-EB4 carrier board. The module follows the SGeT Open Standard Module (OSM) revision 1.2 specification and uses the Size-L form factor measuring 45 × 45mm.

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Its solder-down LGA design eliminates conventional board-to-board connectors, supporting compact embedded systems intended for industrial deployment.



OSM-IMX95 block diagram

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The NXP i.MX95 processor combines six Arm Cortex-A55 application cores with a Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M33 microcontroller for real-time processing and control tasks. It also integrates an eIQ Neutron N3 neural processing unit capable of up to 2 TOPS, an Arm Mali-G310 GPU, an image signal processor, and a video processing unit. Security features include Arm TrustZone and NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave.



OSM-IMX95 top and bottom view

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The development kit includes 4GB of soldered LPDDR4 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. The underlying OSM-IMX95 module family supports configurations with 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of eMMC storage, depending on the selected build options.

For graphics and multimedia, the carrier provides HDMI, dual-channel LVDS, and a four-lane MIPI-DSI interface. Camera connectivity is available through a 22-pin, four-lane MIPI-CSI connector, while audio support is provided by a TI TLV320 codec and a 3.5mm audio jack.



I-Pi OSM IMX95 bottom view

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Networking includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) capabilities. Additional connectivity consists of two USB 3.0 host ports, two USB 2.0 host ports, and one USB 2.0 OTG interface. A microSD slot provides removable storage, while an M.2 M-key socket offers PCIe Gen3 expansion.



I-Pi OSM IMX95 top view

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The board also exposes five UART, three SPI, two I2C, 14 GPIO, four PWM, and two ADC interfaces through expansion headers. These interfaces support connections to industrial sensors, controllers, and peripheral hardware.

The OSM-EB4 carrier measures 165 × 115mm and uses a 19V DC input. ADLINK also specifies shock and vibration testing based on IEC 60068 and MIL-STD-202 standards.



I-Pi OSM IMX95 development kit

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Software support includes a Yocto Linux BSP based on the Scarthgap release, using Linux kernel 6.6 and Wayland. ADLINK provides a downloadable system image, bootloader for the NXP UUU flashing tool, and source code through its meta-adlink-nxp GitHub repository.

Foundries.io Linux microPlatform support is also listed for the underlying OSM-IMX95 module.

Specifications listed for the ADLINK I-Pi OSM IMX95 include:

Memory: 4GB soldered LPDDR4

Storage: 32GB eMMC 1x microSD card slot

Expansion: 1x M.2 M-Key (PCIe Gen 3) 5x UART, 3x SPI, 2x I2C 14x GPIO, 4x PWM 2x ADC, 2x CAN FD

Display: 1x HDMI 2x LVDS 1x MIPI-DSI

Camera: 1x MIPI-CSI

Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet (TSN capable) Optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Audio: TI TLV320 audio codec 1x 3.5mm audio jack

USB: 2x USB 3.0 host 2x USB 2.0 host 1x USB 2.0 OTG

Security: Arm TrustZone NXP EdgeLock secure enclave

Power: 19V DC input, external power adapter

Operating temperature: 0°C to 60°C (standard) -40°C to 85°C (optional rugged configuration)

Mechanical: 165 × 115mm carrier board (4-inch EPIC) 45 × 45mm OSM Size-L module SGeT OSM revision 1.2 solder-down design



Further Information

The I-Pi OSM IMX95 development kit is listed for $595 on the I-Pi online store, although it is currently marked as sold out, with US/EU orders showing an estimated lead time of six to eight weeks.

The package includes the OSM-EB4 carrier with the soldered OSM-IMX95 module, a 19V power adapter, and a USB Type-C cable. ADLINK also specifies a 15-year product availability commitment for the OSM-IMX95 module family.