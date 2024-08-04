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Snapdragon Dev Kit Now Available for Pre-Order at $899.00

Aug 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 422 views

The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.

The processor, Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-00-1DE), features a Qualcomm Oryon CPU with 12 cores that can reach speeds up to 3.8 GHz and a total cache of 42 MB. It also offers a dual core boost up to 4.3 GHz. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivers up to 4.6 TFLOPS of performance, while the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU provides up to 45 TOPS. The kit includes 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of NVMe storage.

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Snapdragon X Elite Series
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity options include three USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and an HDMI port. Wireless capabilities are provided by the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Mobile Connectivity System, which supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Running on Windows 11, the dev kit includes firmware-based Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) for security.

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows includes an Adreno Video Processing Unit that supports advanced multimedia capabilities. It enables 4K60 10-bit encoding for H.264, HEVC (H.265), and AV1, and 4K120 10-bit decoding for H.264, HEVC (H.265), VP9, and AV1. Additionally, it supports 4K60 decoding and 2x 4K30 encoding, making it ideal for high-resolution video processing and AI-enhanced multimedia applications.

Snapdragon Dev Kit displays
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product brief, the device is equipped with the world’s fastest NPU for laptops. The Snapdragon Dev Kit accelerates AI/ML workloads, allowing developers to run large language models and vision models locally. Utilizing the Qualcomm AI Stack and AI Hub, developers can leverage pre-trained and optimized AI models, enhancing their applications with robust AI capabilities.

The company indicates that the Snapdragon Dev Kit facilitates seamless development and testing of native applications for Windows on Snapdragon. It supports the Arm64 toolchain, including Visual Studio/VS Code and various runtimes, libraries, and frameworks, enabling developers to optimize application performance and efficiency.

Snapdragon Dev Kit
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Snapdragon Dev Kit include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
    • 512 GB Fast NVMe Storage
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE RJ45 port
    • • Wi-Fi 7
      • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Display:
    • 1x 3.5 mm audio jack
    • x HDMI
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 4 Type-C
      2x USB 3.2 Type-A
  • Other Features:
    • Power button
  • Dimensions:
    • 199 mm x 175 mm x 35 mm
    • 970g

 

Further information

The package includes the Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows, a 180W AC adapter, a power cable, and a user guide. The Snapdragon Dev Kit (X1E-00-1DE) is available for $899.00 on the Arrow website and comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty.

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