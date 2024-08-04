Snapdragon Dev Kit Now Available for Pre-Order at $899.00

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The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.

The processor, Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-00-1DE), features a Qualcomm Oryon CPU with 12 cores that can reach speeds up to 3.8 GHz and a total cache of 42 MB. It also offers a dual core boost up to 4.3 GHz. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivers up to 4.6 TFLOPS of performance, while the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU provides up to 45 TOPS. The kit includes 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of NVMe storage.