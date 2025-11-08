SLogic16U3 USB3 Logic Analyzer Combines Compact Design with 3.2 Gbps Bandwidth

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The SLogic16U3 is a next-generation USB3 logic analyzer designed for engineers and hobbyists seeking high-speed signal analysis in a small form factor. Measuring just 40 × 40 × 10 mm, it provides sampling rates of 800 M @ 4 channels, 400 M @ 8 channels, and 200 M @ 16 channels over a USB 3.0 interface supporting up to 5 Gbps data transfer.

The device features an aluminum enclosure with a USB-C interface, 16 input channels, and compatibility with 0–10 V signal inputs and adjustable voltage thresholds from 0 V to 6 V in 0.1 V steps. It supports edge-based triggering for rising, falling, and level-sensitive events. The system also provides an option to extend its ADC module for use as an oscilloscope.

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Product SLogic Combo8 DSLogic Plus Saleae Logic Pro 16 SLogic16U3 USB Type USB2.0 USB2.0 USB3.0 USB3.0 Max Sample Rate 80M 400M 500M 800M Sample Channels 8 16 16 16 Max Sampling Rate 0.3 GSa/s 0.3 GSa/s 2 GSa/s 3.2 GSa/s Typical Stream Mode 80M @ 4CH

40M @ 8CH 100M @ 3CH

50M @ 6CH 500M @ 4CH

100M @ 16CH 800M @ 4CH

400M @ 8CH

200M @ 16CH Sigrok Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Adjustable Threshold × ✓ ✓ ✓ Case Material Plastic Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Extra Feature DAP-Link / CK-Link / 4-UART – Analog Input Extend ADC module to oscilloscope Size 20 × 40 × 10 mm 79 × 74 × 9 mm 92 × 92 × 15 mm 40 × 40 × 10 mm Price $11.9 – $14.9 $149 $1499 Basic $59 / Advanced $69

The SLogic16U3 supports the analysis of more than 150 protocols, including SPI, I²C, UART, JTAG, CAN, and Modbus, with simultaneous decoding of multiple signal types in a single capture.

Its stream mode leverages a USB 3.0 interface (up to 5 Gbps) to capture and transfer data in real time at up to 3.2 GSa/s across all 16 channels, eliminating the need for onboard buffering. The device provides both long-duration capture, limited only by host memory, and fast upload capability, allowing continuous monitoring of complex mixed-signal systems.



SLogic16U3 Waveforms Demo

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Advanced signal features include edge triggering for rising, falling, high, and low-level detection, along with adjustable voltage thresholds for compatibility with multiple standards (1.2 V, 1.8 V, 2.5 V, 3.3 V, 5 V).

The included PulseView software enables waveform zooming, dragging, labeling, and measurement, as well as customizable channel naming and positioning for clearer signal visualization.



SLogic16U3 Other Features

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The analyzer runs on Windows 10/11, Linux, and macOS (Apple Silicon M4). Due to Windows USB driver limitations, transfer speeds are capped near 390 MB/s, which limits capture bandwidth to 400 M @ 4 channels, 200 M @ 8 channels, and 100 M @ 16 channels.

Full-speed operation (up to 800 M @ 4 channels) is achievable under Linux or within a Linux VM on Windows.



Sipeed SLogic16U3

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Further Information

The SLogic16U3 is available in two configurations: a basic package priced at $58.65 and an advanced package at $69.70, both offered through Sipeed’s online store on AliExpress.