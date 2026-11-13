Slim industrial panel PC lineup spans 10.1 to 21.5 inches

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Cincoze recently expanded its CV-200/P Series of industrial panel PCs with 28 new configurations spanning 10.1-inch to 18.5-inch displays. The additions complement the existing 21.5-inch models, combining Intel Core, N-series, and Atom processors with modular display technology for industrial HMI and automation applications.

The lineup includes high-performance CV-200/P2000 models powered by Intel Core processors, alongside entry-level CV-200/P1000 systems using Intel N-series and Atom platforms. Available displays cover 10.1, 12.1, 15.6, 18.5, and 21.5 inches, with 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratios and resolutions up to 1920 × 1080.

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Cincoze CV-200/P Series industrial panel PCs

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High-performance configurations include the P2302 computer module with Intel Core Ultra 3, 5, or 7 Meteor Lake-PS processors, while P2202 and P2102 variants use 12th-generation and 8th-generation Core processors, respectively. Entry-level options include Intel Core i3-N305, N97, and Atom processors, depending on configuration.

The P2302 platform supports up to 96GB DDR5 memory, dual Ethernet ports, USB 3.2 connectivity, four serial ports, and 16 isolated digital I/O channels. Expansion options include M.2 Key E and Key B sockets for wireless connectivity, cellular modules, and storage, with additional PCI/PCIe expansion available on selected configurations.



CV-200/P Series display sizes and configuration options

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Cincoze uses its Convertible Display System (CDS) technology to separate the display and computing modules. This arrangement allows either component to be replaced independently during maintenance or hardware upgrades without replacing the complete panel PC.

The displays feature die-cast aluminum construction with bezels measuring 3mm or less, depending on screen size. All models incorporate projected capacitive touchscreens with anti-glare coatings and 178-degree viewing angles. Wet-touch tracking supports operation when the display surface or operator’s fingers are wet.



CV-200/P Series industrial protection features

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For industrial environments, the front panels carry an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. The displays also use 7H-hardness glass, LED backlights rated for up to 50,000 hours, and comply with the IEC 61000-6-4 industrial electromagnetic emissions standard.

Optional features on supported computer modules include Power over Ethernet and ignition sensing control, while the modular design accommodates different computing requirements and installation conditions.

Further Information

The expanded CV-200/P Series is listed on Cincoze’s website, with specifications and configuration details available for individual models.