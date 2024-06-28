SLG47910V 1K LUT: The First Low-Density FPGA in the ForgeFPGA Family

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The SLG47910V ForgeFPGA is an FPGA that offers a robust feature set, low power consumption, and affordability, complemented by free, easy-to-use development software. It is designed for applications in sensor data aggregation, consumer electronics, and portable computing devices such as notebooks and tablets.

The SLG47910V IC integrated into the board is designed for low power consumption and includes 1120 5-bit Lookup Tables, 1120 D Flip-Flops and a memory configuration comprising 5 kb of distributed memory and 32 kb of block RAM. It features a 50 MHz on-chip oscillator and a phase-locked loop that can utilize an external source or the internal oscillator.