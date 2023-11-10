All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Sipeed previews M4N-Dock AI-Box

Nov 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 159 views

The M4N-Dock, introduced by Sipeed, is a high-performing device that incorporates the Aixin Yuanzhi’s third-generation smart vision AX650N chip. This chip enables the device with significant AI computing capabilities, boasting up to 43.2 TOPS at INT4 or 10.8 TOPS at INT8, enabling it to run current large-scale models.

As of publication date, this Sipeed product can be ordered with up to 8GB of 64-bit LPDDR4x memory and up to 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage.


M4N Core Board
The device is equipped with dual HDMI 2.0a outputs, supporting 4K at 60fps, and two 4-lane MIPI CSI for camera connectivity. The advanced codec supports H.264 and H.265 encoding and decoding, capable of handling 8K at 60fps decoding and 8K at 30fps encoding.

   
Sipeed M4N Dock interfaces
Equipped with a variety of connectivity and expansion options, the device provides two Gigabit Ethernet ports for swift networking. It includes a PCIe 2.0 slot and three SATA 3.0 ports, accommodating both SSD and HDD.

The unit also offers diverse I/O interfaces, such as RS 485 and RS432, and is outfitted with one USB 3.2 Gen1 and three USB 3.0 ports, supporting fast and effective data transfer and peripheral connections.

     
Sipeed M4N Dock demo and acrylic case
Sipeed has provided a Wiki page with technical documentation for this product in addition to a GitHub repository with examples.

Specifications listed for the Sipeed M4N-Dock include:

  • CPU:
    • 8x A55 (up to 1.7GHz) w/ integrated FPU & NEON acceleration support
  • NPU:
    • 43.2 TOPS@INT4 or 10.8TOPS@INT8
    • Supports INT4/INT8/INT16/FP16/FP32 Inputs
  • ISP:
    • Max support: 8192 x 4320@30fps
    • Max resolution: 16384 x16384,  supports AI ISP (low-light night vision)
  • DSP:
    • Dual-core 800MHz
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB 64-bit LPDDR4x 
    • Up to 32GB eMMC 5.1
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0a (4K@60fps)
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI (max support 3.5Gbps)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE ports 
  • Expansion:
    • 1x 1-lane PCIe 2.0  (5Gbps)
    • 3x SATA 3.0 6Gb/s supports SSD/HDD (1x located at M.2 interface, 2x standard SATA interfaces)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS 485 + 1x RS432
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps)
    • 3x USB 3.0 (HS 480Mbps)
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 121 x 100 x 46mm

Further information

The M4N Dock starts at $230.00; it includes a 12V/2A power adapter and a few other accessories.  There is another option that additionally includes the acrylic cover plates priced at $240.00. The product page can be found on the Sipeed AliExpress store.

