Sipeed previews M4N-Dock AI-Box

Sipeed previews M4N-Dock AI-BoxNov 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 159 views
The M4N-Dock, introduced by Sipeed, is a high-performing device that incorporates the Aixin Yuanzhi’s third-generation smart vision AX650N chip. This chip enables the device with significant AI computing capabilities, boasting up to 43.2 TOPS at INT4 or 10.8 TOPS at INT8, enabling it to run current large-scale models.
As of publication date, this Sipeed product can be ordered with up to 8GB of 64-bit LPDDR4x memory and up to 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage.