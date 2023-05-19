Sipeed launches Tang Nano 20K FPGA dev kit

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sipeed launched yesterday the Tang Nano 20K development board powered by a GowinSemi FPGA from the GW2A series. This compact embedded platform offers the same amount of logic units as the Tang Primer 20K launched last year.

The latest datasheet indicates that the Tang Nano 20K features the GW2AR-18 and an onboard Buffalo Labs BL616 to download the bitstream to the FPGA. For similar development boards from Sipeed, refer to the table below.

