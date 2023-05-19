All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Sipeed launches Tang Nano 20K FPGA dev kit

May 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 639 views

Sipeed launched yesterday the Tang Nano 20K development board powered by a GowinSemi FPGA from the GW2A series. This compact embedded platform offers the same amount of logic units as the Tang Primer 20K launched last year.

The latest datasheet indicates that the Tang Nano 20K features the GW2AR-18 and an onboard Buffalo Labs BL616 to download the bitstream to the FPGA. For similar development boards from Sipeed, refer to the table below.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • GW2AR-18 QN88 — 20K LUTs, 15K FF,, 41K SSRAM, 828K BSRAM, 48 18×18 Multipliers, 2x PLLs, 8x I/O bank


Tang Nano 20K comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

Sipeed mentions that the Tang Nano 20K “onboard debugger is upgraded to USB2.0 HS interface, which has high-speed JTAG download, UART, test, high-speed SPI reception and precise configurable clock functions.”

The board provides up to 40x pins with support for 34x GPIOs, 2x 3.3V pins, 1x 5V pin and 3x GND pins. The Tang Nano also features a MAX98357A Class D amplifier and pins to add a speaker. 

   
Tang Nano 20K peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

For documentation, the company provides a Wiki page with instructions to download the Gowin IDE and a GitHub repository with examples. Additionally, there is a GitHub repository from nand2mario that describes how to configure the Tang Nano 20K as a NES emulator.

     
Tang Nano 20K gaming kit
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Tang Nano 20K include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64Mbit QSPI Flash
    • 1x MicroSD card
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI port
    • 1x RGB LCD connector
    • Speaker Out pins
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 32x GPIOs
    • 1x RGB LED (WS2812)
    • 6x Programmable LEDs
    • 2x Programmable Buttons
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • Clock generator (MS5351)
    • Onboard debugger (BL616)
    • PCM amplifier (MAX98357A)
  • Power:
    • 5V/0.5A (via USB-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 65ºC
  • Dimensions:
    • 54.04 x 22.55mm 

Further information

The Tang Nano 20K retro game emulator kit includes the board 2x game controllers, 1x Type-C cable, 2x Joystick connectors, 1x breadboard. The retro kit costs ~$56.52 while the board plus headers and a USB Type-C is available for ~$30.51. The Tang Nano 20K product page can be found on AliExpress.com.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...